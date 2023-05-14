5 NBA teams that should try to sign Monty Williams

Monty Williams is no longer the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. However, this doesn't mean that his coaching journey has come to an end. On the contrary, the veteran coach will likely get his next job very soon.

Williams did a fantastic job transforming the Suns into one of the best NBA teams. Before him, the Suns were a 19-win team, but he needed only two seasons to get them to the NBA Finals.

He has nine years of experience as a head coach and he's also been an assistant coach. Furthermore, Monty Williams played in the NBA for nine seasons and knows what it takes to compete in the league.

#1 - Milwaukee Bucks

Mike Budenholzer is no longer with the Milwaukee Bucks (Image via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer after five seasons. They were eliminated in the first round, which is why they're now looking for a coaching change.

The Bucks have many fantastic players and could win another championship with the right coach. Interestingly, Monty Williams played against Milwaukee in the 2020 NBA Finals, but he lost the series in six games.

#2 - Portland Trail Blazers

Will Chauncey Billups get fired as well? (Image via Getty Images)

Chauncey Billups led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 33-49 record in his rookie season as a head coach. The Trail Blazers had a lot of problems, so the poor record is not entirely Billups' fault. However, they may not get far with him.

Damian Lillard will soon turn 33 and has three more years left on his contract. He's expressed the desire to compete, but it's questionable if Portland can have a deep playoff run with an inexperienced coach.

#3 - Toronto Raptors

Nick Nurse was fired by the Toronto Raptors (Image via Getty Images)

Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer both led their teams to championships in recent years, yet they were both fired this year. Since Nurse is no longer in Toronto, the Raptors will look to replace him soon.

Monty Williams could undoubtedly be a great pickup for them. They are a mediocre team, but considering how good Monty was with the Suns, he could turn the Raptors into contenders as well.

#4 - Detroit Pistons

The Pistons no longer have a head coach either (Image via Getty Images)

Dwane Casey took a front-office position, which is why the Detroit Pistons no longer have a head coach. They have a lot of young talented players, so they need to be smart about choosing the man who will lead them.

If Monty Williams can land this job, he could certainly improve the Pistons, who had the worst record in the league in the 2022-23 season. Williams wouldn't have a lot of pressure in Detroit, yet he could turn them into a decent team in just a few years.

#5 - Memphis Grizzlies

Could Monty Williams take over the Memphis Grizzlies? (Image via Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies already have a head coach, and he's achieved great results. However, Taylor Jenkins hasn't been able to lead his team past the second round in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best regular-season teams over the past two years with Jenkins, but it's questionable if they can have a deep playoff run with him. Memphis has many great young players, so it'd be interesting to see how well they'd play under Monty Williams.

