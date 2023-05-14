Monty Williams net worth 2023: Assets, salary, and more

Monty Williams is no longer the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. He took the job in 2019, but was fired after failing to have another deep playoff run. The Suns had a great roster, but couldn't achieve significant results.

Despite being unemployed at the moment, there is no doubt that the veteran coach will have many suitors. However, considering that Monty Williams' net worth is estimated at $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he doesn't have to worry about a new job just yet.

While many basketball fans know Williams from his coaching gigs, it's important to note that he was also a professional basketball player. He was the 24th pick in the 1994 NBA draft and played in the NBA until 2003.

Monty Williams' net worth has drastically benefited from his playing career

Monty Williams' salary with the Phoenix Suns was reportedly around $5 million on the current contract. He originally signed a five-year contract with the team worth $25 million and has one more year left on it.

However, the extension Williams signed last season makes the situation more complicated. The former NBA Coach of the Year reportedly agreed to a two or three-year deal worth between $8 to $10 million per year.

The extension would have made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Before Phoenix, Williams spent five years in New Orleans. In five seasons with the Hornets and Pelicans, the coach was 173-221. During this time, he purchased a 4,319-square-foot home in Metairie, Louisiana.

While it's almost impossible to list all the assets the former Phoenix Suns coach has, his Louisiana home is worth approximately $1 million.

Considering that he spent four years in Arizona, there is a good chance that Williams purchased property there as well.

Besides his coaching career, the NBA veteran also spent nine years playing in the basketball league. His career began with the New York Knicks, but he also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

In his best season, Williams averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Standing at 6-foot-8, he played at the small forward position.

Monty Williams' net worth increased by nearly $8 million thanks to his playing career. His largest contract was worth $1.2 million, and he got it from the Spurs in the 1997-98 season.

