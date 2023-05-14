"OMG LEBRON ENDED A WHOLE TEAM" - NBA fans have hilarious reactions to Monty Williams' firing

NBA head coach Monty Williams finally sees his tenure with the Phoenix Suns as the organization opts to head in a different direction. With yet another successful head coach out of a job, fans on Twitter had their own reaction to the news of Williams' departure.

The NBA has seen a lot of coaches lose their jobs in the last two years. With particular reference to successful coaches such as Frank Vogel and Nick Nurse, Monty Williams becomes the newest name on the list.

Phoenix's decision to let go of Williams doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Although the coach brought a lot of success to the team in the regular season, the Suns routinely came up short in the playoffs.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is looking to make a statement by making some drastic changes to the franchise. It seems that Williams just happens to one of the moves along the way.

As NBA fans took note of Williams' departure, we took a look at some of their reactions from Twitter.

The fact that the Suns were handed a crushing defeat in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets practically spelled the end of Williams' tenure. However, considering that he turned Phoenix into one of the most dominant teams in the NBA, Williams remains an elite coaching mind.

With several changes coming up in the offseason, several teams may express an interest in pursuing the former Suns coach.

What's next for the Suns after Monty Williams?

Monty Williams' departure is still fresh in the minds of Phoenix Suns fans for valid reasons. It has hardly been a few hours since the news was announced. However, Phoenix already seems to have plans in place for his replacement.

As per some rumors reported by Marc Stein, the Suns are expected to be aggressive in pursuing LA Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue. While Lue is still contracted to the team, Phoenix are rumored to make an attempt at "prying" him away from his team.

Meanwhile, the former Coach of The Year is expected to garner a lot of interest from teams without a coach at the moment. With the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors emerging as frontrunners, Williams will likely land on his feet sooner or later.

