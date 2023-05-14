Who was Monty Williams' wife Ingrid Williams? Taking a closer look at personal life of former Suns coach

Monty Williams' wife Ingrid was a big part of his life. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, as she died in a tragic accident in 2016. The two had five children together.

At the time of the incident, Williams was an associate head coach for the OKC Thunder. He achieved great success with the team and was just one victory away from reaching the NBA Finals. However, the Thunder collapsed in the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

The tragedy has greatly affected Williams' life. Ingrid Williams was married to him for more than two decades, which is what made her fatal incident even harder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Monty Williams' wife was only 44 at the time of her death

Monty Williams' wife Ingrid was only 44 when she died in a tragic car accident. Ingrid's car was hit by a head-on collision with another vehicle in Oklahoma City. The driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the 44-year-old woman still had a chance.

Ingrid Williams was taken to a hospital after the crash, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, there wasn't much that doctors could do as she succumbed to injuries.

At the time of the incident, Monty Williams' wife was with three of her children. They were all hurt, but managed to survive the accident without major injuries.

When Monty Williams' wife passed away, he was with the OKC Thunder (Image via Getty Images)

Ingrid Williams has kept her life private and managed to keep a low profile despite her husband being a prominent figure in the NBA. Due to this, there are few details available regarding her personal life.

You may be interested in reading: Monty Williams net worth 2023: Assets, salary, and more

However, we do know that she had five children with the former Coach of the Year. They welcome three daughters: Faith, Janna and Lael, as well as two sons, Elijah and Micah.

Monty and Ingrid tied the knot in 1995 and were married for over two decades.

Williams was head coach of the Phoenix Suns for four seasons (Image via Getty Images)

It appears that the veteran NBA coach has healed from the tragic passing of his first wife. He eventually met Lisa Keeth, and the two reportedly married in a secret ceremony in 2017.

You may be interested in reading: 5 candidates to replace former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams

Keeth has worked for Spurs Sports and Entertainment for more than 14 years, and this is where she most likely met Monty Williams. Williams became the vice president of basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs in September 2016.

Poll : 0 votes