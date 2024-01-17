5 NBA teams unlikely to draft Bronny James following dismal USC stint

Bronny James has a lot to live up to as a player being a son to arguably one of the best, if not the best, who has ever laced it up, in LeBron James. Unfortunately for him, he has not helped his cause following an uneventful start to his collegiate career at USC.

The younger James, who suffered a health scare (heart) last summer, has had it pedestrian so far in his first year with the Trojans. In nine games and 17.9 minutes of play, he has averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. More telling, in his last two games, both losses, he was left scoreless each time.

Interestingly, Bronny James is believed to be mulling entering the 2024 NBA Draft to have the opportunity to play with his superstar father, who has made it known that he is even willing to join the team that will pick his son in the draft for them to play together.

But with the way things are panning out so far for the 6-foot-3 USC guard, interest in him if he enters the draft early may not be too high, even if it means teams getting LeBron James with him.

Here are five teams unlikely to pick Bronny James in the draft:

5 NBA teams unlikely to be in play for Bronny James in the draft

#5. Charlotte Hornets

Currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-29 record, the Hornets are lottery-bound and would go for a player in the draft that could instantly help them.

Charlotte’s guard rotation may still need some improvement notwithstanding the presence of All-Star LaMelo Ball and bucket-getter Terry Rozier. But is Bronny the right guy to pick for them in the top 10? Maybe not.

Even LeBron James may not be enticed to go to Charlotte at this point to end his career.

#4. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers (10-29) are currently in rebuilding mode and could use some young assets. But the thing is, Bronny James may have a hard time cracking the lineup if ever what with Portland already brimming with young talented guards like Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

The skills set of LeBron’s son may not be what the Blazers are going to look for in the draft, choosing to go for a wing player like Colorado’s Cody Williams to help their cause.

#3. Washington Wizards

Like Portland, the Wizards have chosen to reboot in the ongoing season and it has not been pretty, with only seven wins to show for in their 39 games to date.

Washington surely needs help moving forward but there is every reason to believe that it may pass up early on Bronny James and opt for a player who will be of help right away to fast-track their development and return to league respectability.

#2. San Antonio Spurs

It is the Victor Wembanyama era in San Antonio (7-32) right now and most surely everything the team would do personnel-wise moving forward hinges on its cornerstone.

That said, Bronny may get some look from the Spurs especially late in the draft, more so if LeBron James is enticed to play with his son, Wembanyama and under coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio to finish his career.

"The King" playing alongside "Wemby" while fulfilling his dream of teaming up with his son in the NBA should be a sight.

But then again, given how the Spurs already have solid play in the backcourt, Bronny playing with the silver and black remains to be seen.

#1. Detroit Pistons

The team with the worst record in the ongoing season at 4-36, the Pistons most surely would go for the best possible talent available, especially if they land in the top three in next year’s draft.

Apart from not being able to showcase top-caliber abilities so far in college, Bronny James may not have a space in the team, which already boasts talented guards like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.

