5 new players thrown in trade rumor mill ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024 ft. Jalen Green & more

The NBA Trade Deadline is creeping in and there is a long list of players that's rumored to be moved. This time, we'll take a look at the players who have been added to the mix.

The deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Expectations about this year's deadline are that there aren't any big names that will be traded. However, the names that have been rumored so far will likely influence the teams included.

Who are the 5 new players thrown in the trade rumor mill ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?

#5 Bobby Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for a change of scenery as they have lost three of their last five games. Some fans blame the hiring of Doc Rivers as head coach, but the Bucks believe it's time for them to let go of Bobby Portis.

There have been rumors that the Dallas Mavericks have taken an interest in trading for the offensive big man. Portis has not missed a game this season and is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

#4 Grant Williams

Grant Williams' time with the Mavs looks like it's over. The team has been linked to trading for Portis and it looks like Williams will be part of the package. Unlike the Bucks' big man, however, he's only played 45 games, which is still quite a lot.

The Mavs landed Williams on a sign-and-trade deal during the offseason. However, his addition to the team has not helped them with their quest to make a decent postseason push.

#3 PJ Washington

The Charlotte Hornets are rumored to be dealing with PJ Washington this season. The team that's interested in him is the LA Lakers. With Jarred Vanderbilt's injury, there's a chance that the Lakers will trade for a versatile forward before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Washington has been stellar for the Hornets. He's averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

#2 Andre Drummond

The Chigaco Bulls are trying to figure out what they want to do with their season. Through all this, there is a belief that Andre Drummond could be traded to a contender at the deadline.

The elite rebounder has been linked to the Lakers, Mavs, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. With his small contract, it could be possible for any of these teams to make a run for Drummond.

#1 Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets are rumored to be interested in trading Jalen Green this season. He's been linked to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges. However, there hasn't been any development about this potential trade.

Green's numbers have gone down this season. Despite this, he's played well in the past games and has increased his trade value.

