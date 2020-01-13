5 Non-injured NBA All-Stars from last year who could miss the 2020 game

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Ben Simmons has failed to elevate his numbers from last season

The NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner and the fan voting period is nearing its end. The final returns of the same will be announced in three days and the starters will be named on 23rd January, 2020.

While some of today's NBA superstars maintain their high performance levels across multiple seasons, even taking things up a notch as the years progress, not every player finds it easy to sustain that dexterity over the long haul. Thus, it's imperative that many players who made it to the NBA All-Star Game last season would fail to do so this year.

Now, there are a host of players suffering from long-term injuries and it's given that they would not warrant a selection this time around. Therefore, it's key to focus on currently fit players whose performance level has either dipped or stagnated and they're unlikely to get an All-Star selection this year. Here are the All-Stars from last year who will miss out on the festive game in all likelihood this year.

#5 Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic made it to the All-Star Game as a reserve following what was a breakout year for him last season. The Montenegrin averaged 20.8 points per game and 12 rebounds per game to warrant a selection as one of the reserves.

The fact that Vucevic propelled the Magic to the playoffs resulted in him receiving a 4-year $100 million extension this season but unfortunately, he hasn't met the expectations of the Orlando front office so far.

While his numbers haven't taken a drastic hit and the Magic are still occupying a playoff seed, Vucevic's numbers aren't good enough when compared to the long list of frontcourt players who've balled out hard on playoff-bound teams in the Eastern Conference. Moreover, Vucevic has received significant help from teammate Evan Fournier who himself is averaging 19 points per game.

1 / 3 NEXT