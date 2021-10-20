5 often undrafted players in fantasy basketball who you should consider picking up for the 2021-22 NBA season

With the 2021-22 NBA season officially underway, the fantasy basketball drafts have been completed. Teams are set, but trades are probably already being offered and there are sure to be current free agents that grow into larger contributors than most expected as the year progresses.

More often than not, at least two of the players on your roster will either be replaced or forcefully moved to injury reserve. Being the first to recognize a potential breakout candidate is crucial to fantasy NBA basketball success.

Rostering these steals before your opponents is the type of marginal win that leads to an eventual victory come season's end.

Here are five often undrafted fantasy players to keep and eye on and consider rostering for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter struggled with a knee injury for the majority of his sophomore campaign. He appeared in 18 games, sat for the following 23 Atlanta Hawks showings, and made a quick appearance in two games before being sidelined until right before the playoffs came around.

After five NBA playoff games of significant playing time, the Hawks announced that Hunter had suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. They said it would require surgery and lead to him missing the remainder of the postseason.

Before his struggles began, the 23-year-old former fourth overall selection seemed on the cusp of a breakout season. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 51.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in his first 17 showings. That includes a 33 points performance against an elite defense from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hunter will have to find a role on this Bucks' roster that is coming off postseason success, but his potential is apparent. Keep a close eye on the start to his season and be quick to make roster space for himself if he shows continued progress.

#4 Cole Anthony

Young players who were not clear top of the draft, NBA talents, are regularly left unrostered in standard single-season fantasy leagues. Their production is inconsistent, often because their playtime time deserves to be given the same adjective.

The outliers come from those on teams that are focused on developing their young talent rather than winning basketball games in the immediate future. Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic fit that bill perfectly, and Cole's well-rounded stat sheet could be kind to fantasy NBA basketball owners.

The UNC product averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his rookie season. His impressive rebounding for a 6'2" NBA guard stands out and adds to his nightly fantasy total.

While adding Jalen Suggs to the roster alongside Anthony, Markelle Fultz and RJ Hampton could lead to a complication with playing time, just be aware of Cole Anthony's early production in Orlando.

