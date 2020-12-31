5 Oldest MVP winners in NBA history

The Most Valuable Player award in the NBA is the most prestigious honor from the regular season. To win it multiple times, extraordinary consistency has to be shown, and in today's NBA, we could see LeBron James winning a fifth NBA MVP in the upcoming years. James is arguably the most consistent NBA superstar ever, and he just turned 36 years old. If he wins another MVP before the end of his career, he will be the oldest ever to do so. In this list, we will list the five oldest NBA MVPs in league history.

5 oldest NBA players to win the regular-season MVP

Every player to win the award since its inception in 1955 until the 2005-06 NBA has been inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Dirk Nowitzki won it in the 2006-07 NBA season, and he has not been inducted to the Hall of Fame because he retired a couple of years ago.

The late, great Kobe Bryant won the award in the 2007-08 NBA season, and he was inducted to the Hall of Fame in the 2020 class. From the 2008-09 NBA season, most winners are deserving of Hall-of-Fame recognition once their careers end. Derrick Rose could be the only player not to get inducted to the Hall of Fame out of the MVP winners since 2010.

However, Rose's talent and level before the many injuries he suffered might be enough for him to get in.

The MVP award can elevate a player's career to new heights, even if said player did not win an NBA championship during his journey.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 33 years old

Kareem was unstoppable.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won a record six NBA MVPs during his legendary career. He also won six NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and is the all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points.

Which Kareem Abdul-Jabbar skyhook is your favorite? #NBABDAY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 16, 2020

His last regular-season MVP award came after the 1979-80 NBA season when he was with the LA Lakers and rookie Magic Johnson was running the offense.

Abdul-Jabbar turned 33 years of age during the 1980 NBA Playoffs, just a day after the LA Lakers' first-round win over the Phoenix Suns. The LA Lakers won the 1980 NBA championship.

Kareem averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game in that season.

#4 Michael Jordan - 33 years old

Jordan in his days with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan won his fourth NBA MVP award after guiding the Chicago Bulls to a record-breaking 1995-96 NBA regular season. Jordan had turned 33 years old on February 17th, 1996.

He earned the MVP after playing all 82 games for the Bulls and averaging 30.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Eventually, Jordan won the Finals MVP award too, and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth title.