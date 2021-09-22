5 most overrated NBA players over the last 10 years

The NBA has seen some of the best talents in the world compete against each other. Legends of the game like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan have all lived up to the high standards set for them by their fans and the media. However, there have been many players that have not been able to live up to the hype around them. These are not necessarily bad players, but they have certainly not been able to live up to the expectations laid upon them. In today's article, we mention five of the most overrated players in the NBA over the last 10 years.

Five of the most overrated NBA players

#5 Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis was drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 2015. He had a stunning rookie year, where he averaged 14.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG. Porzingis continued his brilliance and also became an all-star in 2018. However, the Knicks were not showing any signs of improvement as they failed to make the playoffs in all those years.

His brilliance in the first few seasons won him praise from several NBA experts. Many touted him to be a great player because of his ability to shoot the ball from a 7-foot-3 height. But things became worse for him when he suffered an ACL injury in February 2018.

The Latvian missed out on almost 18 months of action. He moved to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019 and continued his journey in the NBA. However, post his injury, Porzingis failed to reach the expected levels. After starting well during the playoffs in the bubble, Porzingis suffered another injury that kept him out of crucial games against the Clippers. He returned for the 2020-21 season hoping for an improved performance. The 26-year-old had some big games during the regular season but looked completely off during the playoffs.

Porzingis scored only 13.1 PPG on a below-par 29.6% shooting from beyond the arc. His failure to perform in the playoffs led to the Mavericks' exit in the first round against rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Porzingis has not been able to live up to the big hype surrounding him, there is no doubt that he is exceptional as a player. After a poor performance in the playoffs, he worked hard on himself to prepare for a stunning performance during the 2021-22 season.

#4 Andre Drummond

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

Andre Drummond was picked 9th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA draft. His raw physicality brought in comparisons to some of the best centers in the league. During his 8-year stay with the Pistons, he recorded 402 double-doubles. But that didn't help improve the Pistons defense.

Drummond has averaged over 10 rebounds in all seasons of his career except for his rookie season, but as a player, his defensive rating stands at 100.6. Despite stacking some of the best scorelines in each game, Drummond failed to inspire the Pistons beyond the first round both times they made it to the playoffs.

Being 6-foot-10, Drummond has all it takes to dominate in the paint. He does secure those rebounds, but offensively he isn't as effective as he needs to be. With centers like Jokic and Embiid putting in 20 points on a nightly basis, it is very essential for Drummond to develop his offensive game and impose himself more in the paint.

