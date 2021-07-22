5 players with the most 20-point games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs came to an end on Tuesday night, with the Milwaukee Bucks being crowned the new NBA champions. The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98, thanks to a 50-point game by Giannis Antetokounmpo to claim the Finals series in six games.

It was one of the most unpredictable and exciting NBA Playoffs campaigns fans witnessed in a while. Multiple teams had to face a lot of adversities during the postseason. Nonetheless, with the amount of individual talent some of the teams had, they managed to play through those struggles and churn out positive results.

Speaking of individual performances, some of the NBA's best scorers were on song during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Their consistency was off the charts, which is why their teams were able to make deep runs this postseason.

A plethora of stars recorded at least ten 20-point games during the 2021 NBA playoffs. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most 20-point outings this postseason:

#5 Khris Middleton - 10

For many NBA casuals who did not know about Khris Middleton or his worth to the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the 2021 NBA Playoffs provided a great stage.

Middleton had his fair share of ups and downs, but whenever the Bucks needed someone to bail them out of trouble, it was their swingman who stepped up almost every single time.

His shot-making ability and the maturity to make the team better with his play make him one of the most reliable players in the NBA. He ended the 2021 NBA playoffs as the third-highest scorer, tallying a whopping 542 points, averaging 23.6 points per game. He also led the playoffs and finals with most clutch points.

He had ten games in which he scored 25+ points and 13 with 20+ points during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks had an 11-2 record when Middleton scored 20 or more points during the postseason, which goes to show how crucial it was for the team to have Middleton come up big in crunch games.

Khris Middleton had 18 points on 75% shooting in the clutch in the Finals, the most by any player. The next closest player had 4 points.



He also led the entire playoffs in clutch points. pic.twitter.com/wmKjvdsf10 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 21, 2021

#4 Trae Young - 14

With the way Trae Young played in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, it was tough for many to believe that it was only his debut postseason campaign.

Young started his terrific run in his very first playoff game against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden. He hit the game-winning floater in Game 1 of the first-round matchup, earning himself the tag of 'Villain Trae Young' for silencing opposition teams' fans when playing on the road.

TRAE YOUNG SHUT THE GARDEN UP AFTER “FU” chants during game. pic.twitter.com/9ikFZO5SMO — Hoops™ (@HoopMixOnly) May 24, 2021

He led the Atlanta Hawks impressively until the Conference Finals. He finished with 461 points in the 2021 NBA Playoffs (fifth-most), averaging 28.8 per contest.

Young, unfortunately, endured an ankle injury by the end of his postseason campaign, and many believed the Hawks could have competed a lot better if he was available during the series against the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young had 14 games during which he scored 20 or more points. He scored 30+ points in eight of those games.

