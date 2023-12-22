5 players with most clutch points in NBA 2023/24 season ft. Anfernee Simons

Clutch time in the NBA is the final five minutes of a game, with a team leading by as many as five points. With the game on the line, we have seen many superstars taking over and being clutch, helping their respective teams close out the game and claim the victory.

With that in mind, we take a look at the five players that have scored the most clutch points in the NBA so far in the season.

5 players with the most clutch points in NBA 2023/24 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers

The young star guard of the Portland Trail Blazers has played 17 clutch minutes so far and has scored 26 points. In addition, he has the best average in clutch points per 48 minutes with an impressive 74.3.

Anfernee Simons has averages of 27.1 ppg and 5.9 apg, on 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, in nine games this season. Portland has won just seven of its first 27 games.

#4, Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

The star guard of the Charlotte Hornets has averages of 23.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 7.1 apg in 17 games. The Hornets continue to struggle in the East with seven wins and 19 losses.

Rozier has been one of Charlotte's best players, especially in clutch minutes. He has played 26 clutch minutes, going for 32 points, while his clutch scoring average per 48 minutes is 58.9.

#3, Joel Embiid

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid

The reigning NBA MVP has been unstoppable early on in the season and is the frontrunner to repeat both as an MVP and scoring champion. Joel Embiid has averages of 35.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.9 apg for the Philadelphia 76ers, who are third in the East with 19 wins and eight defeats.

The NBA megastar has played 30 clutch minutes and has scored 38 minutes. Per 48 minutes, he has an average of 61.1 clutch points.

#2, Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The superstar of the Atlanta Hawks has posted 65 clutch points in 26 clutch minutes. Like Simons, he has an impressive 72.4 points per 48 minutes.

Young is averaging 28.2 ppg and 11.1 apg, on 38.7 percent from three, in 25 games so far. The Hawks have 12 wins and 15 losses in the NBA.

#1, Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The four-time NBA champion has been the best player of the struggling Golden State Warriors this season. With 13 wins and 14 losses, the 11th-placed Warriors are trying to build some momentum and have won their last three games.

Stephen Curry is posting 28.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 4.4 pg, on 41.6 percent from beyond the arc so far. Meanwhile, he has been on the floor for 72 clutch minutes, scoring 91 points, the most by any player this season. Per 48 minutes, his average is 60.4 clutch points.