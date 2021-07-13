5 players with the highest points per game (PPG) in an NBA Finals series

The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals on their home floor, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41-point performance.

The Greek Freak has now had back-to-back NBA Finals games with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds, earning him comparisons with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

He is now amongst elite company of NBA Finals performers, with Antetokounmpo's exploits getting fans to reminisce about some of the all-time greats with historically high NBA Finals averages.

As the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks prepare for Game 4, here's a look at the five players with the highest points per game (PPG) in an NBA Finals series.

#5 Jerry West - 1969 NBA Finals

Jerry West of the LA Lakers in the 1969 NBA Finals

Average: 37.9 points per game across 7 games.

Also known as 'Mr Clutch', Jerry West is regarded as one of the best NBA Finals performers of all time. He holds the record for the most 20+point NBA Finals games (49), most 30+point Finals games (31), most 40+point Finals games (10) and also the most 50+point Finals games (1).

In the 1969 NBA Finals, Jerry West and the LA Lakers, along with Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor went up against the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics dynasty. The Finals series went to a Game 7, but West's Lakers didn't get to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. However, Jerry West did receive the inaugural NBA Finals MVP trophy despite being on the losing team.

Despite the 1969 #NBAFinals loss, the @Lakers' Jerry West averaged 37.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG & 7.4 APG to earn NBA Finals MVP honors. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/XfMyBJeXFa — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 5, 2019

Jerry West dropped 53 points and ten assists in the Game-1 victory, 41 points in Game 2, 24 points in Game 3, 40 points in Game 4, 39 points in Game 5, 26 points in Game 6, and 42 points and 12 assists in Game 7.

#4 Shaquille O'Neal - 2000 NBA Finals

Shaquille O'Neal (right) with the LA Lakers in the 2000 NBA Finals with Kobe Bryant

Average: 38.0 points per game across 6 games.

Shaquille O'Neal is easily one of the most dominant centers we have ever seen. His ability to punish the rim and break backboards is well documented.

He is the only player since Michael Jordan to win three straight Finals MVP awards. After getting swept by the Utah Jazz in 1998 and then by the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, Shaquille O'Neal took his game up a notch in 2000. He led the league in scoring that season, won the league MVP and also led the LA Lakers to the championship.

"We're going to get one next year too."



20 years ago today, the Lakers won the first of three straight championships. @Shaq averaged 38 PTS (61% FG), 16.7 REB, 2.7 BLK over 6 games in the 2000 NBA Finals!pic.twitter.com/3585G6f1CI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 19, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal averaged 38.0 points per game on a whopping 61% from the field, including an incredible 16.7 rebounds per game.

He won the NBA Finals MVP that series and went on to win two more in a row with the LA Lakers. 'Big Diesel' dropped 43 points and 19 rebounds in Game 1, 40 points and 24 rebounds in Game 2, 33 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3, 36 points and 21 rebounds in Game 4, 35 points and 11 rebounds in Game 5, and 41 points and 12 rebounds in Game 7.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav