5 Players with the highest true shooting percentage in 2020-21 NBA Season

The 2020-21 NBA season was unpredictable but still one of the most exciting campaigns ever.

As always, there were a few players that stood out because of the quality of their performances. Several records were broken and made during the campaign. The shooting numbers of some of the stars were top-notch.

30 players who attempted a minimum of ten field goals per game recorded a true shooting percentage of at least 60% during the campaign. It's a remarkable number to consider and a great testament to how fluent the game has become offensively.

True shooting percentage is a measure of a player's overall shooting efficiency. Field goals, including 3-pointers and free throws made, were all taken into account.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players with the best true shooting percentage in the 2020-21 NBA season (minimum ten field goal attempts per game).

The Top 5 NBA shooters in the 2020-21 season

#5 Zion Williamson - 64.9%

Zion Williamson in action during an NBA game.

Zion Williamson enjoyed a solid sophomore year in the NBA last season. The 2019 draft's #1 pick averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest across 61 games. He ranked fourth in the league in player efficiency ratings (27.17).

Williamson was highly influential in almost all the wins he was a part of for the New Orleans Pelicans.

He shot 61.1% from the field on 17 attempts per game. His FG% was the eighth highest in the 2020-21 NBA season. Williamson's FG% was the key reason behind him recording a staggering true shooting percentage of 64.9%. It was the fifth-highest among players who attempted at least ten field goals per game.

#4 Stephen Curry - 65.5%

Stephen Curry in action during an NBA game.

Stephen Curry enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in the NBA last campaign. The Golden State Warriors talisman averaged 32 points per game on a 48/42/91 shooting split. He won his second scoring title and finished third in MVP voting. It was the best scoring season of Curry's career to date.

He also became the highest scorer in the history of the Golden State Warriors, surpassing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to achieve the feat. Curry also broke plenty of 3-point shooting records.

The two-time MVP ended the season with a true shooting percentage of 65.5%, the fourth-highest in the 2020-21 campaign for players with at least 10 FG attempts per game.

It was the third time that Stephen Curry managed to record a 65% true shooting percentage while averaging at least 25 points per game in a season.

