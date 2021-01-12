5 players LA Clippers could target before the NBA trade deadline

The LA Clippers have started the 2020-21 NBA Season strongly with a 7-4 record and a top-3 offensive rating behind the performances of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, they have a few areas for improvement. Now that teams have had an initial opportunity to survey what they may need going forward, the LA Lakers have the opportunity to address the issues in their roster before the NBA trade deadline.

Five players the LA Clippers could target before the NBA trade deadline:

During the off-season, the LA Clippers shrewdly brought in several pieces to bolster their roster with the aim of better returns in this year's playoffs.

In came Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard. While all three have hit the ground running, the LA Clippers still lack an effective point guard and defensive depth, as their bench struggles to support the starting unit.

Considering the same, the franchise may wish to bring in an all-round floor general if they are to make a serious championship attempt.

Patrick Beverley's defensive prowess may get in the way of any potential trade the LA Clippers could make for a replacement point guard. Therefore they may look to move on some of their other pieces.

Aside from the guard position, Ty Lue could benefit from additional scoring when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are rested at various points during the season. Without their two superstars, the LA Clippers have struggled this campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at five players the LA Clippers could target before the trade deadline.

#1 Kyle Lowry

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors

One of the areas the LA Clippers front office may look to improve midway through the season is the point guard position.

While it would be difficult to imagine Kyle Lowry in a uniform other than that of the Toronto Raptors, rumors have been growing rife about the veteran's future with the franchise.

The Toronto Raptors have traded away several key pieces from their title-winning team. Therefore, to fully embrace their bit-part rebuild, they may look at offloading Lowry in place of a younger talent.

Don't poke the bear... Kyle Lowry knocks down the TRIPLE to bring the @Raptors within one! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VDFbjsAJAP — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 11, 2021

Lowry has a lot to offer the LA Clippers, who are in search of an elusive NBA Conference Finals appearance and the opportunity of a ring.

Along with his championship experience alongside current Clipper Kawhi Leonard, Lowry could be the LA Clippers' third scorer. Even at 34, Lowry is averaging 19.4 points and seven assists per game to start the season, which is considerably more than Patrick Beverley, who would undoubtedly be involved in any trade.

#2 George Hill

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets

Focusing further on the point guard position, the LA Clippers could look to attain George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A leader at the Thunder among their developing talent, Hill has helped lead the franchise to an unexpected 5-4 start to the season.

The veteran is averaging 11.9 points per game so far this season while starring alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder.

Hill led the league in 3-point percentage last season with 46 and could be a reliable starter or bench player for the LA Clippers.