5 Players LA Lakers should offload in the upcoming 2021 NBA offseason

The LA Lakers were severely outplayed in their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, crashing out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs following a 4-2 series loss. The LA Lakers were underhanded beyond Game 4 following Anthony Davis' groin problem, but the manner in which the defending champions exited the playoffs raises concerns about their roster.

5 players LA Lakers should move on from in the offseason in order to bounce back from this season's playoffs embarrassment

The LA Lakers were thoroughly outplayed in Games 4,5 and 6 of the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. With the exception of LeBron James, Anthony Davis (when he was fit) and probably Talen Horton-Tucker, no other LA Lakers star showed up.

The LA Lakers management will probably want to shake things up in the summer, and here are 5 players that should not be a part of their squad going into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Marc Gasol

Los Angeles Lakers' Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol was in and out of the LA Lakers rotation during the regular season. He was inserted into the lineup against the Phoenix Suns, but was of little help as DeAndre Ayton dominated the LA Lakers in the paint. Gasol is 36, and has certainly lost a step at both ends of the floor. There are reports linking him with a move to his native Spain, with FC Barcelona interested.

Gasol will be entering the second and final season of his contract with the LA Lakers, who will be better off parting ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year.

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was arguably the worst player against the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, ending his postseason with an average of 6 points and 3 rebounds. Kuzma shot 29% from the field, and even his high intensity and hustle plays were found lacking in the last two games of the series.

Kuzma signed a 3-year extension with the LA Lakers in 2020, but after an array of dismal performances in this year's playoffs, Rob Pelinka and co. should start looking for suitors for the man they signed as a rookie back in 2017.

