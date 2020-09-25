5 players NBA fans would have loved to see pair up with LeBron James

LeBron James has always been one of the best players in the NBA, if not the best. The player nicknamed 'the King' has been challenged by many players, but in the end has seldom failed to come out on top.

Even now, in his 16th year in the league, LeBron James is competing for an NBA Championship with the LA Lakers along with 27-year-old Anthony Davis.

This was a pairing NBA fans were ecstatic to get a chance to watch. But what about the countless other team-ups fans were deprived of over the course of LeBron James' illustrious career?

Here are five NBA players that fans would have loved to see in a team with LeBron James.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James would have wreaked havoc on the NBA if they were paired together

NBA fans would have loved to see Kevin Durant teaming up with LeBron James.

Even thinking about a team-up between Kevin Durant and LeBron James has the potential to make any NBA fan's mouth water.

If the King and the Slim Reaper were ever paired together, we can only imagine the number of highlights, posters and even NBA championships this duo could have garnered.

When Kevin Durant returns, he will reclaim his crown as the best player in the league! pic.twitter.com/tDsXxAKBIg — WOKE (@Being_wokes) September 16, 2020

Advertisement

While fans did get a small taste of this in the 2018 All-star game when Durant was chosen to be in James' team, we suspect the performance there wouldn't even have held a candle to their performances we could have seen in the regular season and the NBA Playoffs if the pair played together.

A prime Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James teaming up would have been a force to be reckoned with

In his prime, Carmelo Anthony could have done some serious damage in a pairing with LeBron James.

While Carmelo Anthony is a good role player for the Portland Trail Blazers now, many have forgotten how great he really was in his prime. A lethal scorer, Carmelo Anthony, was an absolute terror on the basketball court, shattering scoring records like he was born to do it.

Carmelo Anthony led the Nuggets with 34 pts to even the 2009 WCF series 1-1. pic.twitter.com/RkgozPWlBI — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) September 16, 2020

If LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were on the same team during the prime of their careers, the offensive explosions would have been unimaginable. Given the firepower this NBA duo would have had, fans may well have considered it to be a sin to miss a game with the two players in it.