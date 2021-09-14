5 players who need to step up on defense in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA is home to several exceptional talents, many of whom thrive only on offense. LeBron James is a great example of the select few players who excel on both ends of the floor.

The 2021-22 NBA season promises to be an exciting affair as all thirty teams have made moves that will help them achieve their goals. While most have built championship teams that might stay together for one run, others are building a youth team for the future.

Regardless of what the franchise objectives are, players owe it to themselves to be their best version on the court. Many excel on offense but put in little or no effort defending their basket. Although scoring wins games, a stellar defensive effort could be the difference against a team that is equally deadly on offense.

Modern-day NBA players have often focused on offense and have failed to build their defensive skills. While a good scorer catches the eye of franchises, a two-way star is treasured across the NBA.

As we anticipate tip-offs for the 2021-22 NBA season, here are five players who need to improve their games defensively.

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Chicago Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal during 2021 NBA free agency. While the forward is a threat offensively, his poor defending could be a problem.

DeRozan's defensive problems are a combination of several lapses, including his inability to fight off screens, loss of concentration off-ball, and poor on-ball defending. He has only been a net positive in two years out of his 12-year NBA career on the defensive floor.

DeMar DeRozan obviously has to play.



It’s the most efficient scoring season of his career, but the perimeter defense has been bad.



Look at how many open threes he gave up, yuck. pic.twitter.com/6grlV5n2fR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 27, 2019

If the Chicago Bulls are to have any chance of at least reaching the postseason, DeRozan has to be better defensively. He will be a lot less of a burden on defense if he at least stays with his player and does not get caught wanting.

#4 Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings.

Marvin Bagley III has been disgruntled with his role on the Sacramento Kings roster and even seemed to express his desire to leave. However, the forward will be spending the 2021-22 NBA season in Sacramento.

While the 22-year-old can wreak havoc offensively, Bagley is nightmarishly poor on defense. The overall poor defensive setup of the Kings does play a role in his ratings, but the big man has shown no zeal to be better individually either.

Sub-optimal defense by Marvin Bagley III so Julius Randle gets an easy bucket pic.twitter.com/fFFGii5AJB — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 26, 2021

Bagley had a few blocks and rebounds in his rookie season that convinced the NBA community that he could be a top defender as he develops. Unfortunately, he has failed to show that type of grit in the years since.

