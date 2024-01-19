5 players Pacers could target to upgrade roster after Pascal Siakam trade

The Indiana Pacers made a blockbuster deal on Wednesday, acquiring star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. However, they may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Indiana’s frontcourt logjam behind Siakam has led “rival executives to believe the Pacers could make another trade to bolster their team.”

Forwards Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker are all competing for backup minutes, meaning one could be expendable for the right price. Meanwhile, the Pacers still have the expiring $19.3 million contract of veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield, which could be a valuable trade asset.

Through 41 games, Indiana (24-17) has the league’s top offensive rating (121.7). However, the Pacers rank just 27th in defensive rating (119.6).

The addition of Siakam should help them on both ends. The two-time All-Star thrives playing in transition, which the Pacers love to do. He has also proven that he can be a secondary scoring option on an NBA title team (2019 Raptors). Meanwhile, he has the size (6-foot-8) and athleticism to hold his own defensively.

However, Siakam has never been known as a lockdown defender. So, Indiana could still benefit from bolstering its defense around him and star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers may be able to complete another blockbuster deal if they part with their top young talent, most notably sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin. However, they weren’t willing to do so to acquire Siakam, so they will likely make smaller moves ahead of the deadline.

On that note, below are five realistic trade targets for Indiana after Wednesday’s Siakam deal:

5 realistic trade targets for Pacers following Pascal Siakam trade

#5 Delon Wright

Washington Wizards veteran point guard Delon Wright

Washington Wizards veteran point guard Delon Wright may not be an exciting trade target. However, as a defensive-minded guard with good size (6-foot-5) who can play multiple positions, he could help a contender.

The nine-year veteran has not played a big role for the Wizards this season. However, he is still averaging 1.4 steals in just 17.2 minutes per game off the bench. So, he could help boost the Pacers’ perimeter defense.

Wright is on an expiring $8.2 million contract, and the Wizards (7-33) are in the middle of a rebuild. So, the 31-year-old should be relatively easy for Indiana to acquire.

#4 Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle offers little offensively. However, the 26-year-old is still widely considered one of the league’s top perimeter defenders, averaging a combined 2.4 steals and blocks per game.

Thybulle is in the first year of the three-year, $33 million contract he signed this past offseason. Some may consider that steep for a one-dimensional player. However, the Pacers’ elite offense could cover up his weaknesses, while maximizing his strengths, making him an intriguing trade target.

#3 Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith

If the Pacers want to bolster their small forward position, a trade for Brooklyn Nets veteran Dorian Finney-Smith could make sense.

While not a flashy player, Finney-Smith is a proven 3-and-D wing who could offer Indiana solid two-way value. The eight-year veteran is shooting a career-best 40.1% from 3 on 5.5 attempts per game. Meanwhile, he is a serviceable rebounder (4.8 rpg) who has the size (6-foot-7) to guard opposing teams’ top wing stars and take pressure off Siakam.

Finney-Smith is making $28.9 million this year and next, with a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. So the 30-year-old is on a fairly reasonable, low-risk contract.

#2 Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls veteran guard Alex Caruso

Widely considered one of the best defenders in the league, Chicago Bulls veteran guard Alex Caruso could be a great fit next to Haliburton.

Caruso can play multiple positions and defend much bigger players. His elite perimeter defense and knack for drawing steals (1.3 spg) would help the Pacers generate even more transition points. Meanwhile, he is a reliable floor spacer, shooting 41.5% from deep on 4.1 attempts per game.

Caruso is only owed $19.4 million this year and next, making his contract one of the best bargains in the league. So, the former NBA champion will surely be in high demand ahead of the deadline, with the Pacers likely among his top suitors.

#1 Marcus Smart

Memphis Grizzlies veteran guard Marcus Smart

As injuries continue to pile up for the Memphis Grizzlies (15-26), their season appears to be a lost cause. So, the team could flip some of its veterans at the deadline and retool for next year.

Veteran guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss at least another five weeks due to a right finger injury. However, he should be back well before the start of the playoffs.

Between his injury and Memphis’ disastrous season, Indiana could have a prime opportunity to buy low on the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

Similar to Caruso, Smart would be an ideal fit next to Haliburton as a top-tier perimeter defender (2.1 spg). However, he could also serve as a complementary scorer (14.5 ppg) and playmaker (4.3 apg) for the Pacers.

The Grizzlies may be unwilling to part with the 29-year-old given that they just acquired him this past offseason to boost their title chances. Smart is also still under contract until the end of 2026 ($60.6 million).

However, if they like Smart’s fit, the Pacers have several intriguing young prospects that could entice Memphis.

