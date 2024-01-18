New York Knicks trade rumors: $22,000,000 Raptors guard on team's radar after Pascal Siakam deal

The Indiana Pacers shipped guard Bruce Brown to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday as part of their blockbuster deal for star forward Pascal Siakam. However, Brown’s time in Toronto could be short-lived, as according to multiple reports, the New York Knicks have their sights set on acquiring the 27-year-old.

Brown is making $22 million this season, with a $23 million team option for next year. Meanwhile, he has proven that he can be a difference-maker on a championship team (2023 Denver Nuggets) with his slashing, defending and playmaking abilities.

So, given his age, team-friendly deal and versatile skill set, Brown could be a hot commodity ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, New York is already eyeing the NBA champion as a trade target in the wake of Wednesday’s Siakam deal.

“I was told there is some internal interest in going after Bruce Brown from the Knicks as far as a trade candidate here,” Begley reported.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz also confirmed the Knicks’ interest in Brown dating back to 2023 free agency. However, he noted that the Raptors’ trade options are limited. Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the six-year veteran can’t be packaged with any other outgoing players due to being a recently acquired player.

“For what it’s worth, Raptors are allowed to flip Brown before the trade deadline. They just can’t aggregate him with other players,” Katz said. “Knicks expressed interest in Brown during free agency. He’s a CAA client, as well.”

What could the Knicks offer the Raptors for Bruce Brown?

As for what the Knicks could offer the Raptors for Bruce Brown, a deal would likely involve third-year shooting guard Quentin Grimes. The 23-year-old could be packaged alongside the $18.9 million expiring contract of veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier, with picks possibly attached.

Per Katz, New York was already “fielding offers” for Grimes before the Siakam deal, as he’s “fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau.”

Katz also noted that the Knicks remain determined to land a star as soon as possible. So, they have been coveting a win-now player with a “tradeable” contract that they could flip this summer if a star becomes available via trade.

Brown fits the bill, as he could offer the Knicks (24-17) an immediate boost on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, his $23 million team option for next season would help the franchise maintain its future financial flexibility.

It remains to be seen if the retooling Raptors (16-25) will move Brown. However, if he is made available in the coming weeks, he could add another wrinkle to what is shaping up to be an eventful trade deadline.

Through 33 games with Indiana, Brown averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 47.5% shooting.

