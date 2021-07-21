5 Players with most points in an NBA Finals series-clinching game

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a legendary performance in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the second championship in franchise history. He also earned NBA Finals MVP award after a tremendously dominant outing in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo surely had the greatest game of his NBA career as the two-time NBA MVP even made 17 of his 19 free throws in order to complete the Milwaukee Bucks' victory and the second NBA championship in franchise history (1971).

Players with the most points scored in an NBA Finals series-clinching game

“This guy doesn’t really know how much he pushed me.”



At 26 years of age, the 'Greek Freak' has virtually completed his NBA resume, adding the championship and NBA Finals MVP to a list of achievements that includes two NBA MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award and an All-Star Game MVP.

Moreover, his 50-point outing matched the all-time record for most points scored in an NBA title-clinching game.

In this article, we will take a look at the five players with the most points scored in a series-clinching game of the NBA Finals.

#5 Shaquille O'Neal - 2000 NBA Finals, Game 6

2000 NBA Finals.

Speaking of dominance, Shaquille O'Neal was simply an unstoppable force for the LA Lakers at the start of the 2000s era. O'Neal led the LA Lakers, alongside Kobe Bryant, to three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

However, Shaq made it to the list due to his performance in Game 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals against Reggie Miller's Indiana Pacers. With the LA Lakers up 3-2, O'Neal won his first NBA championship after putting up 41 points and 12 rebounds to clinch the title and earn his first NBA Finals MVP.

O'Neal had three games of at least 40 points an 10 rebounds in the 2000 NBA Finals, a feat only matched by one other player in NBA history (Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA Finals).

#4 Magic Johnson - 1980 NBA Finals, Game 6

Magic Johnson.

Magic Johnson is one of the few NBA legends who were able to find success quickly into their NBA careers, and he did it fantastically in the 1980 NBA Finals, when the LA Lakers defeated Julius Erving's Phialdelphia 76ers.

But that title was not straightforward for the LA Lakers, as the team's dominant scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, suffered an ankle injury and had to miss Game 6 at Philadelphia.

Abdul-Jabbar was averaging 33 points and 13 rebounds in the series at that point, but it was all about Johnson's outing in Game 6. Playing center position, Johnson added 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in Game 6 to lead the LA Lakers to the NBA title and earn an NBA Finals MVP as a 20-year-old rookie.

