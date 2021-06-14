5 players unlikely to return with the Miami Heat ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season

After surprising everyone in the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat's postseason campaign this year wasn't nearly as successful. The Eastern Conference reigning champions not only exited in the first round but got swept in the process. Injuries derailed their entire season, but people had faith in Jimmy Butler and the crew that they would make another amazing playoff run. However, the Miami Heat struggled to shoot from deep and were lackadaisical on the defensive end.

The Miami Heat now face some serious questions in the offseason. Several players didn't stand up to the challenge and they couldn't even salvage one game in the series. Not only did Jimmy Butler perform atrociously, but even the young players weren't in their element. That has led to people questioning whether their 2020 playoff run was a fluke as a result of the fan-less bubble in Orlando.

5 players that won't be part of the Miami Heat lineup in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Heat now have to reorganize and manage their roster. Certainly, many players won't return for next season, so let's take a look at five potential names that won't be part of the Miami Heat lineup next year.

Victor Oladipo is expected to be back and that leaves a lot of questions for some of the backcourt players. The Heat struggled to rebound as well, so big men are expected to be their priority in the offseason.

#1 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala with the Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala has been a veteran presence on each of his last NBA finals runs. He made the NBA Finals six times in a row from 2015 to 2020. Five of those came with the Golden State Warriors and once with the Miami Heat. He was valued for his defense in his early runs but now father time has gotten the best of him. At 37 years old, he could not be expected to do much. Iguodala's numbers have been consistently declining in almost every category for the past five years and it appears his time with the Heat is up.

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers has said on occasion that he would consider bringing back Iguodala. With Udonis Haslem as the team's veteran presence, Iguodala's salary can certainly be used for a younger player.

#2 Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza with the Miami Heat

Trevor Ariza has bounced around the league more than any other player in the league today. He is currently playing for his 12th team and 10th NBA franchise and it looks like he is headed out of the Miami Heat as well. Ariza hasn't stepped up in the playoffs and that always wrecks his future with any team. In the 2018 NBA playoffs, he went 0-12 from the field and 0-9 from three-point range in a crucial Game 7. He doubled down and recorded two consecutive scoreless games for the Miami Heat.

There is little evidence to show that Ariza will return for the Miami Heat next season. He averaged 9.4 points per game on 41% shooting in 30 games this season. Ariza is 35 years old and the Miami Heat certainly need fresh legs and young talent. He is on a $12.8 million deal and the Heat can relocate those resources elsewhere.

#3 Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson with the Miami Heat

Although this one seems unlikely, Duncan Robinson is the perfect trade asset for the Miami Heat. He is a 26-year-old sharpshooter who can get a host of assets in return. Robinson could be used for a sign-and-trade deal as he is bound to become a free agent.

Tyler Herro has often been mentioned as the team's future and the front office has high regard for him. Kendrick Nunn is a great young talent and was part of the All-Rookie First Team in 2020. The Miami Heat also have veteran Goran Dragic coming off the bench when needed. Combine all of that with the return of Victor Oladipo and one can see Robinson's place in the team. Duncan Robinson's numbers fell this season despite higher shot attempts and something that he is best known for, three-point shooting, took a major hit as well.

#4 Udonis Haslem

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat

One of the most long-term tenured players in the NBA, Udonis Haslem's time with the Heat might be up simply because he might retire. He signed a deal with the team last offseason for $2.5 million and it ends this year which puts him in free agency. We can be certain that Haslem isn't going to play for any other team at the age of 41 after dedicating his career to one franchise.

He has been a veteran voice and leader for the team and has seen every single championship run that the franchise has had. However, the team is undergoing somewhat of a rebuild and trying to reel in free agents and young talent. The front office cannot afford to spend millions on a 41-year-old player who plays less than three minutes for the whole season.

Udonis Haslem checked into his first game of the season.



He was then ejected after just three minutes of game time. pic.twitter.com/aXCCLWZzmJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2021

#5 Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica with the Miami Heat

Nemanja Bjelica played just 11 games for the Miami Heat this season. He was brought in midway through the year and didn't receive any significant playing time in the rotations. Bjelica played 14.2 minutes per game in those 11 matches and averaged five points, 1.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He will draw a salary of $7.1 million this season and will be a free agent.

There is no reason for the Miami Heat to re-sign Nemanja Bjelica for next season and have him sign a multi-million dollar deal when they are looking to acquire new players.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar