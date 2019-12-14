5 Players who are most likely to be traded before the NBA Trade Deadline

Tristan Elliott 14 Dec 2019, 04:23 IST

Kevin Love

The 2019 off-season was among the most exciting in NBA history. In addition to a majority of the NBA's top talent moving teams in free agency, superstars such as Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis completed blockbuster trades to contending teams.

However, Westbrook's trade to the Houston Rockets back in mid-July remains the NBA's most recent trade, as the league has experienced a historically slow period of player movement.

Nevertheless, on 15 December, players that signed as free agents in the summer will finally become eligible for trades, and there is expected to be a flurry of moves in the weeks leading up to the February trade deadline. Several notable names around the league have been linked with an exit from their current teams.

Here, we take a look at the 5 players who are most likely to be traded before the NBA Trade Deadline:

#5 Andre Iguodala - Memphis Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala

Following six hugely successful seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala was surprisingly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on the first day of free agency as the Warriors freed up the necessary cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell. But the 35-year-old has yet to play for the rebuilding Grizzlies as the organization attempt to offload him.

Iguodala is being paid $17.1 million for the season, and it has been reported that the veteran would prefer to secure a buyout in order to link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles. However, despite his bloated contract, Iguodala is still expected to attract trade interest from the likes of the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2015 Finals MVP should complete a trade to a contending team ahead of the trade deadline.

