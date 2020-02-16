5 Players with most NBA All-Star Game MVP honors

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Shaq and Kobe shared the MVP honors in 2009

Every year, after the conclusion of the NBA All-Star Game, a panel consisting of media members cast their votes to select the 'Most Valuable Player' of the marquee matchup. Although the All-Star MVP award offers little apart from official bragging rights, the feeling of being the hottest scorer under the brightest lights does carry a sense of genuine pride.

While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appeared in 18 All-Star clashes throughout his career without winning the MVP in even one, Adrian Smith won the hardware in his only All-Star Game. The coveted bout for this season is scheduled to be held in Chicago's United Center on 16th February at 8 PM ET.

Prior to the Saturday night festivities, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league has renamed the All-Star Game MVP award in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. In this piece, we will take a look at the five NBA megastars who have managed to bag the most number of All-Star MVP honors to date.

#5 LeBron James - 3

LeBron won three All-Star Game MVPs, all as a Cavalier

The 2020 All-Star Weekend would witness LeBron James in a record 16th straight appearance - as a result of which he also leads the league in points scored in All-Star games. He has been named the Conference Captain ever since the change in format and his squad has tasted victory on both occasions.

Bron has managed to bag three All-Star Game MVPs (2006, 2008, 2018) so far, the latest one coming via an enthralling 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists performance to beat Team Stephen Curry 148-145. In all his MVP-winning games, the King has never scored less than 27 points. And as an interesting trivia looking back, Cleveland's James started with Miami’s Dwyane Wade and Toronto’s Chris Bosh in 2008.

Playing in his 17th NBA regular season, LeBron James has notched 12 triple-doubles so far. He is averaging 25 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game (league-leading) while shooting 49% from the field this year.

1 / 3 NEXT