5 possible destinations for Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony opted into his player option this year

Superstar Carmelo Anthony had just opted into his final year at the Oklahoma City Thunder, a player option worth $28 million. But this, along with the re-signing of Paul George and the free agency signing of Raymond Felton had put the OKC's salary bill over the $300 million mark, sending them way into luxury tax.

But the high luxury tax that the Thunder had generated due to this has led them to begin discussions for either buying out Melo's contract or trading him to another roster in the NBA. This seems like a good decision for the Thunder as Anthony had an underwhelming season at the Thunder, playing as the 3rd option and still not being able to leave a mark on the team. Here are the 5 possible destinations that Carmelo Anthony might end up at:

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have emerged as a shock location for the much-maligned forward. They have the cap space to make the deal for a season. The 76ers are also a bit short on established and proven forwards, with Saric bring a great prospect and Covington being an erratic player.

Carmelo might be able to give the team some much-needed boost, both in terms of 3 point shooting and perimeter shooting. His defense is very suspect but Covington will be able to hide him there provided Anthony is able to find his form again this season. It's not too big of a gamble for them to go for him considering it's just a single year contract.