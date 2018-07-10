NBA Free Agency and Rumors Roundup: 9th July - Houston determined to sign Melo, Cavs shopping Kyle Korver, Kings interested in Marcus Smart

The NBA's official July moratorium period ended last Friday at 11 AM Central time, allowing franchises to conduct free agency business officially.

In the matter of a couple of days (Friday and Saturday), all teams announced their deals, ones that were already reported through sources - Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania. Things were quiet over Sunday but rumors and reports (via sources) surrounding Carmelo Anthony and remaining (restricted) free agents picked up once again on Monday.

It was around the end of the moratorium that ESPN's Royce Young reported a possible mutual split between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Anthony sometime during the summer. As per the report, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat were the teams most expected to show interest in the 10-time All-Star.

Well, fuel was added to that fire on Monday. Here's a quick recap of everything (rumors and reports) that surfaced on Monday - 9th July:

#5 Houston determined to sign Melo; Philly in contention too

The Houston Rockets might have finished the 2017-18 season as the West runners-up but free agency hasn't quite gone as planned. Yes, they re-signed Chris Paul to a mega 4-year deal worth $160 million but other than that, things haven't been on the low.

As Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet suggests, the team has now lost two of their two-way wing players - Trevor Ariza (signed with the Phoenix Suns) and Luc Mbah A Moute - and are determined to sign Carmelo Anthony once he is a free agent.

Given Melo's defense and slumping offensive efficiency, this trade-off hurts the Rockets' case of making yet another run at the Golden State Warriors in the 2018-19 season. Despite the obvious loss in the trade-off, Rockets are considered favorites to sign Melo as CP3 is reportedly pushing the team to sign him.

On Sunday, Carmelo's Agent - Bay Frazier - was seated courtside at a Warriors-Rockets Summer League game alongside Rockets' personnel including Chris Paul and Coach Mike D'Antoni. Over the weekend, even the Philadelphia 76ers were added to the list of teams showing interest for Melo but so far the Rockets, just like last year, seem favorites to land him.