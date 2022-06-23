Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and more: 5 probable selections for Orlando Magic's #1 draft pick

With the NBA draft just a day away, the Orlando Magic are almost officially on the clock. Since the Magic have the No. 1 pick, they have the most control over their selection in the draft.

While Orlando can select any player, it appears their shortlist has narrowed to a select few. Given how the Magic's season went, they can take whichever player they decide is the best.

These five players will be listed from the most likely selection to the least likely choice. Since chaos can always happen in the NBA draft, any one of them could be the pick, but only one will be.

#1 most likely selection by the Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr, F, Auburn

Jabari Smith is the most likely pick by the Orlando Magic.

While the lead-up to the NBA draft has seen several players projected for the No. 1 pick, it has been consistent recently. Jabari Smith is consistently listed as the player that the Orlando Magic will select to begin the draft.

Smith did not have a great season with the Auburn Tigers, but much of that can be attributed to the offense around him. His next best teammate was an elite defender, but his starting guards were much maligned.

During the pre-draft process, Jabari Smith showed why the Orlando Magic should make him the top selection. Should Orlando change their minds on Smith, he believes he will not fall much further from the top spot.

For Orlando, it makes sense to add a player with Jabari Smith's skillset to their current core. They have their backcourt mostly figured out and need more help in the frontcourt, especially at power forward.

Given that the Magic's other weakness is shooting, Smith solves both of their most significant problems with one selection. If Orlando ultimately selects Jabari Smith with the No. 1 pick, the team will be in a solid position to improve next season.

#2 Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren is the following most likely selection by the Orlando Magic.

If the Orlando Magic do decide to pass on Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren seems like the next most-likely selection. At 7'0'', the Gonzaga Bulldogs center has elite height and shot-blocking, making him an intriguing prospect.

Chet Holmgren is, also, a more than capable shooter and is willing to get physical despite his slender frame. Another factor that the Magic may prefer about Holmgren over other aspects is his relationship with a current player.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs were a lethal combination in high school and could reunite in Orlando. For the Magic, having two players they know can play together would seem like an asset.

Still, the Magic already have a log jam at the center, and playing Holmgren at power forward limits his defensive potential. Holmgren also needs more time to develop than Jabari Smith, which Orlando may not be willing to give him.

Holmgren's potential is enticing enough to interest the Magic but not enough to make him the pick.

#3 Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Paolo Banchero is the following most likely selection by the Magic.

As the final member of the "big three" in the draft, Paolo Banchero is the next most likely pick for Orlando. Banchero is an offensive threat in his own right and can shoot close to the level of Smith and Holmgren.

While his offensive game comes to hang with the best in the draft, his defense, somewhat, lacks in comparison. Choosing Banchero could mean sacrificing defense. This just would not be a wise move for an Orlando Magic team that got obliterated on defense multiple times last season.

Over the past few days, Paolo Banchero's stock has been on the rise to be the potential No. 1 pick. Something, however, doesn't quite add up. A cryptic answer for the Magic during a recent press conference makes the Banchero move seem off.

All of this could be smoke and mirrors to conceal a potential pick, or there could be much more going.

Still, the Orlando Magic are in a position to take Paolo Banchero, if they stay at one or trade down. The Magic could also draft Banchero and try to trade him to get more value for the top pick.

#4 Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Jaden Ivey is the next most likely player for the Magic.

Outside of the top three players in the draft, Jaden Ivey is the next top player. While the top three players are power forwards/centers, Ivey is the full guard in the class and could be the pick for Orlando.

For the Orlando Magic, a guard is not necessary but could be a crucial part of the rebuild. If the Orlando Magic decide they do not have a point guard or shooting guard of the future, Ivey could fill the role.

There also appears to be some mutual interest.

Given that the Orlando Magic worked out Ivey, despite his name not being among those in the draft speaks volumes. If the Orlando Magic decide they want him, he could go No. 1 or be part of a potential trade.

#5 Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe is the ultimate wild card in the draft and could end up in Orlando.

While the other four players feel like they could be in play for the top pick, Shaedon Sharpe does not seem likely. Still, Sharpe seems like a potential pick if the Orlando Magic trade down or if they want to gamble on Sharpe.

Shaedon Sharpe went into his time with the Kentucky Wildcats as an elite prospect, but he never played. Still, his potential has him lumped in with the other top players in the draft.

While Shaedon Sharpe feels like a distant fifth, he is still in play. If Orlando wants to gamble on a shooting guard or small forward, Sharpe is the only one of the four built for it.

