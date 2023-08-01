5 prospective NBA teams Jeff Van Gundy could coach following ESPN layoff

Earlier this summer, Jeff Van Gundy was let go of his duties as ESPN's commentator after spending several years with the network.

Per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Van Gundy was "actively exploring a return to coaching" in the wake of being let go from his job as a television analyst. Hence, a return to the league would make sense for the veteran coach and analyst, who has not worked in the NBA for almost two decades.

That said, we explore five teams that Jeff Van Gudy could take over following his ESPN exit:

#5 - Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have entered a new era after the NBA approved their sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, putting an end to Michael Jordan's 13-year tenure as the Hornets' majority owner.

It is unclear what direction the franchise will be heading to, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if they part ways with Steve Clifford, who is entering his second season at the helm.

Clifford failed to make Charlotte a playoff-contending team, so replacing him with another coach, like Jeff Van Gundy, would make sense.

#4 - Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are in rebuild mode after Damian Lillard's trade request. The All-Star guard is expected to leave sooner rather than later, a move that affects Portland's playoff chances.

Chauncey Billups didn't show he can make the Blazers a legit playoff contender, with the franchise missing the postseason for a second straight year.

Hence, a poor start to the season could put his job in jeopardy. On that occasion, Jeff Van Gundy could emerge as candidate to replace him.

#3 - Orlando Magic

The same goes for the Orlando Magic. Like the Hornets and Blazers, they missed the playoffs last season and head coach Jamahl Mosley could be on the hot seat, should the Magic not play well early in the season.

Joining a team with a lot of talent and young players, including Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, would make perfect sense for Jeff Van Gundy to make his return to the league.

#2 - Washington Wizards

The end of Bradley Beal era came this offseason, after the All-Star guard left the Washington Wizards to join the Phoenix Suns.

With their superstar out, the Wizards will enter a new era, but it is unclear how successful they will be. They kept Kyle Kuzma and brought in Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors, while Tyus Jones is an excellent addition to the point-guard position.

However, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. hasn't yet shown he is capable of creating a winning team, so replacing him with Jeff Van Gundy wouldn't come as a surprise move.

#1 - Dallas Mavericks

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

This would make perfect sense for Jeff Van Gundy. The Mavs are in a win-now mode with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the squad and can't afford a second straight losing season after their collapse last year.

Jason Kidd will have his chance, but if the team plays poor basketball especially early in the season, Mark Cuban could consider a change on the bench. And on that occassion, Jeff Van Gundy could be the perfect option to replace him.

Jeff Van Gundy discusses assistant coaches jobs with multiple teams

For the time being, Van Gundy is pursuing assistant coaching jobs with multiple teams. The Mavericks and Boston Celtics were reportedly among the teams Van Gundy had talks with, but never reached a deal.

According to Chris Mannix, there was "some mutual interest" between Van Gundy and the Wizards about potentially joining Wes Unseld Jr.'s staff.

Van Gundy spent 11 seasons as a head coach in the NBA between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He led the Knicks to the playoffs in each of his six full seasons with the team, including an appearance in the 1999 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After resigning from the Knicks early in the 2001-02 season, Van Gundy sat out until being hired by the Rockets in June 2003. He led Houston to the playoffs in three of his four years but never made it out of the first round.

