5 reasons why Ben Simmons should consider continuing with the Philadelphia 76ers

It has been an eventful 2021 NBA offseason so far, with Ben Simmons at the center of most trade rumors. His poor shooting proved costly for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, leading to another early postseason exit for the side.

Ben Simmons and the Sixers organization have been on the outs since the Game 7 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. It seems like the whole of Philly, fans and the Sixers organization alike, were against him.

Simmons' increasing frustration has been visible for a while now. The 6'11" point guard reportedly cut off communication with the Sixers organization, including his superstar buddy, Joel Embiid. Although Ben Simmons expressed his desire to stay at Philly earlier in the offseason, he has also indicated an interest in a change of scenery further down the line.

"One scout I spoke to said they wouldn't be surprised if Simmons considers not showing up to training camp if he hasn't been traded."



The young guard seems to be growing antsy, with news making the rounds that he might miss training camp if he is not traded before then. His relationship with head coach Doc Rivers has gone sour and is also reported to be irreversible.

All signs point towards a Simmons-Sixers breakup, but there might be some benefits for the player if he decides to stay. Here are five reasons why Ben Simmons should consider staying with the Philadelphia 76ers.

#5 Ben Simmons can bring a championship to the city that drafted him

Ben Simmons is interviewed after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons was selected with the first pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft and has since then plied his trade with the franchise. As it is with every No. 1 pick, winning a championship with the team that drafted you will be a dream come true.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the right pieces to win a championship. But they have struggled to put together a dominating run in the playoffs, thanks in no part to Ben Simmons' shooting struggles.

The Sixers have decent perimeter threats in Seth Curry and Danny Green, while Joel Embiid and Simmons can dominate the paint. If they can get these players to combine effectively, they will be difficult to stop. But for Simmons to be a threat in the paint, he needs to be able to convert when sent to the line.

#4 Simmons will have a guaranteed starting role

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced in the starting lineup before a game against the San Antonio Spurs

Regardless of his inefficiencies on offense, Ben Simmons' value to the Sixers cannot be questioned. He played a huge role in helping the team finish the 2020-21 NBA season ranked second in defensive rating (107.6). The season before, he led the league with 2.1 steals per game.

Ben Simmons has always received high praise from Doc Rivers. Rivers has continually emphasized that Simmons' role and value to the team goes beyond box-score numbers. That is why his past response regarding Ben's place on a championship team can be said to have come from an emotional place rather than what he truly thinks.

"I don't know the answer to that question right now."



If Ben Simmons opts to stay, he will undoubtedly orchestrate the offense as he has done in seasons past. Barring his shooting woes, he is the master creator and helps the Sixers' offense run a lot more smoothly.

