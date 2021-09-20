5 reasons why Ben Simmons hasn't been traded yet

Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. For now, it looks like the enigmatic star will start the season in Philly as training camp opens September 28. The summer has been one where Ben Simmons' name was on everyone's lips that follows the NBA.

Many have an opinion on Ben Simmons, so let's dissect why the All-NBA defender is still in the City of Brotherly Love.

Michael K-B @therealmikekb NBA Central @TheNBACentral



-



(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) “The Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.” @JonKrawczynski on Ben Simmons trade talks(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) “The Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.”



- @JonKrawczynski on Ben Simmons trade talks



(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) https://t.co/TmTkltdMAI "We want Ben Simmons but we don't want to trade any of our good players for him." twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… "We want Ben Simmons but we don't want to trade any of our good players for him." twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

#5 No one wants Ben Simmons

After relentless reports that Ben Simmons will be traded, he's still a Sixer. You'd think by now a transaction would have taken place, yet nothing has transpired. Ben Simmons' self-inflicted, metaphorical wounds continue to be ripped open amidst a myriad of reports. However, the fact that he is still in Philadelphia is a shock given Philly's history of trades.

Are teams passing on Ben Simmons because of all the drama swirling in Philadelphia? Do teams consider Ben Simmons to be way too much of a problem to bring into an organization?

Maybe.

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly #NBA source: The #Sixers 'are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2020-21). The expectation is they will. It's bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.' The #76ers don't plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. #NBA source: The #Sixers 'are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2020-21). The expectation is they will. It's bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better.' The #76ers don't plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. https://t.co/QUMmzkKbKF

#4 Trade demands are too high

Ben Simmons, 25, and a 3-time all-star, has been shopped around in exhorbitant trade scenarios. It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers are attempting to fleece teams out of their stars -- which is an intelligent move considering not many pro sports trades return equal value.

The Sixers are holding out in hopes some teams will be desperate enough to pull the trigger on a young talent who has all the tools to become great in the NBA.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra