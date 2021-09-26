5 reasons why Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum can win NBA MVP this season

Jayson Tatum, the 23 year old leader of the Boston Celtics, is on a trajectory similar to many superstars in the NBA. Tatum's hard work and dedication are proving that he is ready to shoot the Boston Celtics back to consistent prominence. Chance favors the prepared mind, and it appears that Jayson Tatum, once under the tutelage of the late Kobe Bryant, is on a collision course with the NBA MVP award, and it's not out of the question that Jayson Tatum can win the MVP this season for the Boston Celtics.

In this article we take a look at five reasons why Tatum is a contender for the NBA MVP this season.

#5 The Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum is hungry

Coming out of Duke and learning under the iconic Mike Krzyzewski is an advantage not many have. Jayson Tatum, at 6'8" and 210 pounds, is an incredible athlete merging athleticism with basketball fundamentals, patience and discipline learned at Duke to become one of the best young players in the NBA. Winners never want to lose, and Jayson Tatum not only aspires to become the best player, but also desires to decorate the Boston Celtics' TD Garden with a few more banners. He's ambitious in his clandestine style to achieve such a goal, and with the recent hiring of Celtics head coach Brad Stevens to the front office and Ime Udoka as Celtics head coach, Jayson Tatum will be even more incentivized to win and win big.

#4 Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have two of the best young wings in the NBA. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can get any shot they want, yet they are also stellar Boston Celtics defenders. Imagine Brown and Tatum taking turns taking over games. The 6'6" 223 pound Brown, is a year older than Tatum, yet is developing at a similar pace. Brown and Jaysom Tatum on the floor is a matchup pergotory for most defenders. With all of Brown's talent, he will push Tatum to become even better while he performs at an NBA All-Star level himself every night. Teams will have to pick their poison when facing the Boston Celtics, and most nights Jayson Tatum will lead the box score, yet on other nights teams will be in double trouble when Brown goes off. The spotlight will be on Jayson Tatum, yet with Jaylen Brown, Tatum has the support he needs on both ends to thrive.

