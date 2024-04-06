Curiously, Mac McClung still doesn’t have a roster spot in the NBA. After winning his first Slam Dunk Contest in 2023, questions were flying around on why McClung didn’t any calls from an NBA team. The noise got louder after he won back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest titles this year.

Now the Osceola Magic player has won the G League MVP award for this season and led his team to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With McClung winning yet another award, it seems just a matter of time before he gets called up to join an NBA roster.

Here are five reasons why Mac McClung deserves a roster spot in the NBA.

5 reasons why G League MVP Mac McClung deserves an NBA roster spot

#5. Mac McClung is a pure entertainer

One of the reasons that is usually highlighted in Mac McClung’s resume is his 6-foot-2-inch height. To put things into perspective, McClung plays as a guard and there aren't many guards in the league who are much taller than McClung.

Moreover, McClung also has an edge over most guards in the league. He can throw down a thunderous slam on any given night. He can also shoot and handle the ball fairly well. He has already entertained fans with his dunks in the Slam Dunk Contests and has garnered a heavy fan following since becoming a back-to-back champion.

#4. He is a 2-time Slam Dunk Contest champion

It will not be over the top to say that McClung might have saved the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in the last two years. The NBA especially called McClung from the G League to participate in the contest because his dunks from the 2022-23 season were worthy of highlights.

Moreover, if a player has won the slam dunk contest back-to-back, he certainly can bring the hype around him in regular season games. The league has never seen a slam dunk champion being out of the NBA, and perhaps it's time to give McClung what is due to him.

#3. He is better than most reserve players in the league

Even without mentioning any individual names from current NBA rosters, McClung is arguably better than many players. He has NBA-level athleticism and can shoot the ball at a fairly high percentage.

This season in the G League, McClung shot over 39% from the 3-point line, which is far better than the average NBA 3-point shooting. He is not elite on both ends of the floor, but the last time he played for an NBA team, he averaged 12.5 points per game in just 20 minutes. Although the stretch wasn’t for too long, it should count for something.

#2. Mac McClung is the G League's scoring leader

During this 20023-24 season, McClung was the scoring leader in the G League. Mac McClung averaged 25.5 points per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.6% from the 3-point line.

He proved to be an excellent guard for the Osceola Magic and distributed the ball well. He registered 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Some players have come back from the G League to join an NBA team just after a few games. Not giving McClung a chance even after winning the scoring title, seems a little unjustified.

#1. Mac McClung is the G League MVP

Mac McClung is officially the G League MVP for the 2023-24 season. If this reason doesn’t earn him a spot in the NBA, perhaps nothing would. McClung also led the Osceola Magic to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record.

Notably, McClung was also the G League Rookie of the Year in 2022 and became a G League champion in 2023 with the Delaware Blue Coats. His resume is arguably enough to buy him a ticket to the NBA.

With the 2023-24 regular season already coming to an end, do you think Mac McClung might get a call from an NBA team next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.