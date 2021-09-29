5 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo's continued success with Milwaukee Bucks is good for the NBA at large

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a rarity amongst NBA players, notably due to his insistence on achieving a Hall of Fame worthy career with the team that drafted him. In an era of superteams and player power, finding stars who are willing to buck the trend and stay committed to their franchise is akin to a winning lottery ticket.

Granted, one-teamers are rare in any sport, but most NBA stars team up to win their first championship, whereas Giannis Antetokounmpo stood pat and trusted in the Milwaukee Bucks' front office.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his positive impact on the NBA

Unbeknownst to Giannis Antetokounmpo or the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP's decision to stay loyal to the only American city he's ever called home has had a wide-ranging positive impact on both the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole.

#5 A team to root for

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

Not every basketball fan roots for a specific team, some simply enjoy watching the game, while others follow the sport on the periphery and are yet to choose "their team". Giannis Antetokounmpo, among other superstars such as LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and even Zion Williamson will all draw attention to their respective franchises, bringing new fans (and revenue streams) as a result.

Everybody loves an underdog story, and when you consider both the current firepower, and the pulling power, of teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and even the New York Knicks (in a few years, maybe), seeing the Milwaukee Bucks beat the odds is enchanting.

Who doesn't want to see the underdog win? Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence on the roster means Milwaukee will always be in contention, but we've seen them fall short on multiple occasions. Yet new fans keep tuning into games that feature Giannis Antetokounmpo because his story and loyalty are spellbinding.

Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌 I got loyalty inside my DNA 🦌

Most fans born in the mid-to-late 80's know a bunch of casual NBA viewers who are Chicago Bulls fans due to the Michael Jordan effect. Modern fandom is centered more towards the players than any specific team, and we can thank LeBron James for that, but there's also a growing contingent of Giannis Antetokounmpo fans due to his reliability as an individual.

#4 European influx

Currently, some of the best players in the NBA are of European descent, with Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo being the primary three. For every generation of fresh European talent, a new generation of basketball players is born.

Dirk Nowitski is widely considered the most successful European basketball player of all time - in terms of NBA success - and all three of the NBA's current European stars have spoken about his influence on their games. That was one guy, imagine what happens now there are three superstars dominating the NBA!

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the pack in recent seasons, dominating as both a player and a beacon of light for young basketball players who aren't situated in the United States.

Not only do these young upcomers now tune into the NBA consistently, so do an older generation of Europeans, who now feel a sense of pride that their countries, or neighboring countries, have produced such immense basketball talent.

The NBA and basketball as a whole are growing in popularity around the world, and having players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo fly the flag for people not based in America is only going to continue pushing the league, and the sport, to new heights.

