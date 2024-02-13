The Golden State Warriors have eventually found some momentum in the 2023/24 season, as they are trying to stay on track in the playoff battle. The seven-time NBA champions rallied past the Utah Jazz on Monday night (129-107) and extended their winning streak to five games.

Thus, they improved to 26-25 in the West standings and continue to hold the final play-in spot. Golden State is part of a four-team race (LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors) for the final two play-in spots. These four teams are separated by only three-and-a-half games.

The Warriors are on a five-game winning streak and above .500 for the first time since late December. They have shown that they can still contend for the title in the West, even though they will face a tough challenge if they don't climb higher than the final two play-in spots.

With that in mind, we take a look at five reasons why the Golden State Warriors can still contend for the title this season.

5 reasons why Golden State Warriors can still contend for 2024 NBA championship

#1, Championship mentality

Klay Thompson - Warriors vs. Jazz

The Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA over the past decade. They have played in the NBA Finals six times (2015-2019, 2022) and have won the title four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

Thus, they know what it takes to go all the way in the playoffs for another year. But, the most important thing for them is to maintain their consistency and reach the postseason.

#2, Star-studded lineup

Chris Paul - Warriors vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have a great roster, which features megastars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul. In addition, Andrew Wiggins has also shown he can play at an elite level, therefore the Warriors have the players to turn things around and challenge for the title.

#3, Jonathan Kuminga's breakout year

Jonathan Kuminga - Warriors vs. Sixers

Jonathan Kuminga has been playing at an elite level this season. He has a breakout year with averages of 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 25.4 minutes on the floor. He has acted as a 'glue guy' for the squad on both ends.

#4, Draymond Green's return

Draymond Green - Warriors vs. Jazz

His return from suspension was excellent news for the Golden State Warriors, as the way the franchise has been playing makes Draymond Green a vital part of the Warriors' system, especially defensively.

Green had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on Monday vs. the Jazz. He has averages of 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 27 games.

#5, Stephen Curry's leadership

Stephen Curry - Warriors vs. Jazz

Stephen Curry has been the undisputed leader of the Warriors and their best chance of another title run. He has averages of 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, on 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

If he continues to play at an MVP level, we should expect the Warriors to maintain their contending status.

