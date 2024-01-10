Draymond Green return date: Steve Kerr provides update on former NBA DPOY's comeback from suspension

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently provided an update on Draymond Green's potential return date. The NBA has lifted Green's indefinite suspension, but he has not been cleared by the Warriors' medical staff to return. He's not played since December 12, when he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

In an interview on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs," Kerr was asked about Green's potential return. He explained that it all comes down to conditioning, and the former Defensive Player Year will only play once Rick Celebrini, the team's director of sports medicine and performance, clears him.

"We don't know for sure, but he won't play tomorrow and then he'll go to Chicago with us on Thursday," Kerr said. "We've got a back-to-back in Chicago and Milwaukee, so he'll be on that road trip. He'll be training every single day and getting as much work in as possible. Whenever Rick Celebrini says Draymond's ready to go, then he'll be ready to go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA suspended Draymond Green indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face last month. It was Green's third incident of 2023 and the league had enough. They worked with the Golden State Warriors and Green's representatives to come up with a plan to change things.

The four-time NBA champion had to meet certain conditions before his suspension was lifted. Fast forward to last weekend, the league announced that Green was eligible to return and has completed steps toward proper conduct on the court.

Also Read: "Poor man's Usher", "Moses looks 42": Warriors fans comically blame Steve Kerr for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's drastic makeovers

Draymond Green almost retired during his suspension

Draymond Green's return date has not yet been confirmed.

Draymond Green's return date has not been confirmed, and it would have never happened if he retired during his suspension. Green shared on his podcast recently that NBA commissioner Adam Silver had to talk him out of retirement during the entire ordeal.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.' We had a long, great conversation, very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you."

Green has only played in 15 games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The Golden State Warriors are 10-11 without him and are 7-8 with this campaign.

Also Read: "10 greatest coaches in NBA history" - NBA fans shower praise on Erik Spoelstra after securing new multi-million dollar contract