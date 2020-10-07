5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors will find it hard to win an NBA Championship with their current roster

Out of all the NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors may have the highest amount of anticipation surrounding them leading up to the 2020-21 NBA season. Due to their superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson being out with injuries this past season, the franchise had the worst record in the NBA. But many hope the return of these players will bring back the NBA Championship to the Bay Area. But what if the team isn't up to the task yet?

Here are five reasons why the Golden State Warriors may not win the NBA Championship next season with their current roster.

Why the Golden State Warriors might not be contenders for next season with their current roster

Before we go on, it must be mentioned that this list only caters to the Golden State Warriors' current roster. We will be avoiding the inclusion of any NBA trade rumors and assess the squad as it is right now.

#5 Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson may not be as good as previous seasons

Curry and Thompson may not come back to their best due to the injuries they sustained.

There is little to no question that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will continue to be among the best in the NBA. But whether or not they can reach the heights they scaled during the 2018-19 NBA season is a legitimate question that needs to be asked.

Klay Thompson is back at his first Warriors practice since tearing his ACL 🙏



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/fN4XC7dhGl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2020

Advertisement

Both players sustained major injuries that could impact their style of play on the court significantly. Thompson suffered a torn ACL, an injury that is known to be detrimental to a player's overall pace and agility. It could take some time for the 30-year-old to get back to his previous level.

The worst-case scenario here is that these Golden State Warriors stars never get back to their best - a reality that needs to be considered in the debate for the 2021 NBA Championship.

#4 Draymond Green's stagnation could prove fatal for the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green's below-par performances could be very detrimental for the Golden State Warriors.

When the Golden State Warriors brought in the small-ball lineup, a large part of its success was down to the brilliance Draymond Green. During that time, the now 30-year-old played as a center, grabbing rebounds and making incredible reads on offense. Green also managed to lock down some of the best in the NBA on defense. But it's starting to seem like replicating those nights is something that cannot be expected from him anymore.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry. Way downtown. BANG!#DubNation, turn that volume up for this one 🔊 pic.twitter.com/V4cJulqJGG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 25, 2020

The stagnation of his performances on both ends of the floor is worrying for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Green come up short on the defensive end countless times, but he also seems almost incapable of contributing much of note on the offensive end.

With the team's so-called heart and soul starting to fade away, many are rightfully wondering what impact it could have on the Golden State Warriors.