Before going down with an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant was considered by many as the best basketball player in the world. While LeBron James is undoubtedly the most accomplished NBA player of this generation, Durant was all set to dethrone the LA Lakers superstar and take the No. 1 spot in the league. But as we head towards an exciting 2020-21 NBA season, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Kevin Durant shouldn't be compared to King James.

5 reasons why Kevin Durant should never be compared with LeBron James

Kevin Durant is 3 years younger than LeBron James and has spent 5 fewer years in the league. While it's not fair to judge the two while they are still active in the league, there are plenty of aspects on which we can debate.

#1. Leadership abilities

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

LeBron James has been the leader of every team he's been a part of. Ever since his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mid-2000s, LeBron led his team from the front and was the face of the franchise since a young age.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama applauds @KingJames leadership 'both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy' https://t.co/kmJtqz2TbX — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2020

Even today, James is the leader of the LA Lakers roster and has helped develop great chemistry between his teammates both on and off the court.

But even after being a part of 3 different teams, Kevin Durant's leadership is still a question mark. Though he was a crucial part of the OKC Thunder roster, Russell Westbrook was the fan favorite and the leader of the team. Durant later joined a Golden State Warriors team which was led by Steph Curry.

#2. Consistency and longevity

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

At the age of 35, LeBron James won the 2020 Finals MVP and finished the season with 25.3 points, 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. He takes meticulous care of his body and strives to stay fit even in the offseason. Barring a groin injury that kept him out for a few weeks last season, LeBron has hardly missed games throughout his career.

Year 17.

4 championships.

This picture of Lebron James is insane. What an NBA Bubble this has been.



(via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/QGrYdHRQcK — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 12, 2020

While Kevin Durant has stayed consistent for the most part of his career, his fitness is by no means comparable to that of LeBron James. Even before the unfortunate Achilles injury, the 32-year-old had to sit out on numerous occasions. During the 2014-15 season, Durant played just 27 games in the regular season and missed out on the rest because of foot, ankle, and toe injuries.

