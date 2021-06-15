5 Reasons why LA Clippers won 118-104 against Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers bullied the Utah Jazz for almost the entire length of Game 4 to record a convincing 118-104 win at Staples Center on Monday night. With this victory, Tyronn Lue's men managed to erase a 0-2 deficit for the second time during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did most of the damage as the duo combined for 62 points to lead the way for the LA Clippers. Donovan Mitchell recorded 37 points of his own, his sixth consecutive 30-point game in the playoffs, but couldn't steer the Utah Jazz to safety.

Without further ado, let's look at five reasons why the LA Clippers cruised to a 118-104 win against the Utah Jazz in Game 4.

#1 LA Clippers create an early separation against the Utah Jazz

Patrick Beverley steals the ball from Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz scored the first bucket of Game 4, but the LA Clippers controlled the situation immediately after. Led by Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr., the hosts went on a rampage, especially from downtown.

Donovan Mitchell struggled to get good looks of their own as the Clippers played with energy on defense and closed out spaces quickly. The early efforts bore fruit and Ty Lue's men were able to establish a 30-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.

A similar situation ensued in the second period, and the Utah Jazz were left trailing by as many as 29 points with more than half of the game still left to play. This early momentum was enough to see the LA Clippers through.

#2 Kawhi Leonard plays aggressively from the get-go

Kawhi Leonard is guarded by Bojan Bogdanovic

Kawhi Leonard was found guilty of being passive during the early phases of several games during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Tonight, though, the two-time Finals MVP played with aggression from the opening tip and forced the issue for the LA Clippers on both ends of the court.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 31 points against the Utah Jazz tonight, 19 of which came in the first half. He also managed seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Leonard had to miss the last five minutes of the game following a collision with Bojan Bogdanovic, which evidently impacted his right leg. Although Kawhi mentioned in the post-game interview that he'll be alright, it's a storyline worth following.

#3 Paul George closes out the game for the LA Clippers

Paul George

Paul George has been at much more ease in front of the home fans compared to those at Vivint Arena. George had 31 points in Game 3 and he matched that tally tonight. What matters more than this number is how he racked up the same.

The Utah Jazz made a late run and cut the deficit to 10 points with the scoreboard reading 112-102 in the LA Clippers' favor. Kawhi Leonard was on the bench nursing his right leg, but Paul George was there to close the game.

George scored nine of the Clippers' last 11 points to ensure that the visitors never got a real opportunity to even things up. The seven-time All-Star played with defensive nous all game and also recorded nine rebounds.

#4 Marcus Morris Sr. finally steps up from beyond the arc

Marcus Morris Sr.

Prior to tonight, Marcus Morris had gone 1-of-16 from downtown in the first three games of the series against the Utah Jazz, which included 10 straight misses. Tonight, Morris made each of his first five three-point attempts. He scored 22 points in the first half itself and led the LA Clippers in scoring at the break.

Morris managed just two more points in the second half but he had already done enough damage to sink the Utah Jazz. Considering that Reggie Jackson had a tough outing in Game 4, Morris' early burst from the three-point line made a huge difference for the LA Clippers.

#5 LA Clippers beat the Utah Jazz in the bench battle

Jordan Clarkson struggled from the field tonight

The LA Clippers' bench outscored the Utah Jazz bench 22-11 in Game 4. The biggest takeaway here is that the hosts restricted Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson to just eight points tonight. Clarkson averaged 18.6 points in the first three games of this Western Conference Semifinals series.

The LA Clippers don't have a very deep second unit, ut Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac were able to combine for 16 points off the bench. That number may not seem big, but it took some of the pressure off the starters and eventually contributed to the win.

