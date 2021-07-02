5 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks won 123-112 against Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Milwaukee Bucks over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum. Their performance was in complete contrast to what we saw in the second half of Game 4 after they lost Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks ran all over the Atlanta Hawks early in the game, forcing Nate McMillan to take two early timeouts with a little over six minutes left in the first quarter. The Bucks led by as many as 20 points in the first half and continued their domination to secure victory.

Nothing seemed to work for the Hawks as they went 6 of 22 from the field in the first quarter and had five turnovers. Although they found their shooting range as the game progressed, it was a little too late as the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their intensity throughout the game.

The Bucks are one game away from qualifying for the NBA Finals. With so much on the line, it will undoubtedly be a heated Game 6 in Atlanta.

Let's take a look at five reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 5 by a 123-112 margin against the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals.

#1 Brook Lopez was too hot to handle for the Atlanta Hawks

Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks talks during an interview following the team's win against the Atlanta Hawks

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez was on paint dominance duty and was simply unstoppable. After scoring only 20 points in the first four games of the series, Lopez exploded for 33 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks in Game 5.

Although the other superstars on the team were equally impressive, the big man maintained the Milwaukee Bucks' identity of paint domination without Giannis. His efforts on defense were also commendable as the Atlanta Hawks' guards found it hard to drive past him on the switch.

Brook Lopez tonight:



33 Points

7 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Steals

77% FG



Stepped up without Giannis. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2UEEjodFq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 2, 2021

Lopez was the most efficient player on the court for both teams, with a field goal percentage of .778. The Hawks did not have any answer for the Milwaukee Bucks center as he was easily the best player of the game.

#2 The Milwaukee Bucks' defensive superiority

Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have some of the best defensive players in the league on their roster, as they showed today. Their mission to maintain defensive solidity was clear right from the tip-off. The Atlanta Hawks could muster only ten points in the first six minutes of play as a result of several steals and the unavailability of high percentage looks.

Jrue Holiday is the first player in Bucks history with multiple 25-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TPbJrS8RKc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2021

Jrue Holiday outplayed himself on defense as nothing got past him. The Atlanta Hawks' strategy was for the guard, who was not guarded by Holiday, to bring the ball up the court for them to have a chance at making plays. But the Bucks ensured they had the right answers to the Hawks' plans.

While the Milwaukee Bucks were frustrating the opposition's efforts on offense, the Hawks' defense was practically non-existent. It was smooth sailing for the Bucks' offense as they found easy lanes to the bucket. The Bucks ended the game with 11 steals, five blocks, and forced 14 turnovers.

