5 reasons why the Pelicans should trade Zion Williamson

When healthy, Zion Williamson is a formidable presence, dominating in the paint with his strength and efficiency, delivering breathtaking highlights. However, he has a reputation for missing games.

The New Orleans Pelicans were fortunate to net the former top overall draft pick following the departure of Anthony Davis through a high-profile trade. However, despite his massive star potential, Williamson has yet to reach his ceiling because of his injury history.

Could it be time for the Pelicans to trade Williamson?

5 reasons why a Zion Williamson trade makes sense for the Pelicans

#1, Net a more reliable star

As the saying goes, availability is the best ability. During his rookie year, Zion Williamson was limited to just 24 games, but that figure improved to 61 in the subsequent season. It then dropped back down to 29 in the most recent season.

If the Pelicans aim to secure more victories, they might want to explore the option of trading Williamson to acquire a more reliable star player.

#2, Offload his contract

Williamson has proven to be an elite force when he's active, with impressive averages of 25.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. However, it's important to note that he has participated in only 114 games over four years.

This amounts to just 37 percent of the total possible games he could have played, and he's set to earn a substantial $194 million over the next five seasons.

#3, Cash in before his value drops

The Washington Wizards recently made a trade involving their supermax player, Bradley Beal, that many considered to be a low-value exchange. If Williamson continues to accumulate injuries, retaining him could result in squandering his current value.

Exploring the option to trade him now might be a sensible decision, potentially allowing the Pelicans to acquire an All-NBA caliber talent and maximize their chances of success.

#4, To set a better culture

Zion Williamson's off-court decision-making has come into question, notably highlighted by the Moriah Mills situation. There are also rumors circulating that his work ethic is subpar, as well as potential issues with building camaraderie with his teammates.

If the Pelicans are looking to establish a more positive team culture, parting ways with Williamson may be a strategic move.

#5, Find a new face for the franchise

While Zion Williamson has provided some incredible highlights, there's a perception that he has been somewhat underwhelming as a star player due to his consistent game absences.

If the Pelicans aim to attract a larger fanbase and generate more excitement in the arena, they might need to consider transitioning to a new face of the franchise.