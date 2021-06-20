5 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers can win Game 7 against Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers season will be on the line when they lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks tonight in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The 76ers bounced back from a 3-2 deficit to make it 3-3 by winning Game 6, and head coach Doc Rivers will expect his team to put in a similar performance and advance to the conference finals.

5 Factors which might help the Philadelphia 76ers emerge victorious in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA playoffs tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers have been terribly inconsistent throughout the series, giving up on massive leads to concede games to the Hawks. However, the 76ers will have to shrug off the failures of Games 4&5, and put in a commanding performance if they have to see out the gritty Atlanta Hawks to set up a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference finals.

Here are five reasons why the 76ers will fancy their chances going into Game 7 -

#5 - Seth Curry's emergence in the series

The Philadelphia 76ers added Seth Curry in the off-season to improve their 3-point shooting as a role player, but the younger Curry brother has turned out to be a key presence in the starting lineup for Doc Rivers. Curry has averaged a stellar 21.8 points on 61% shooting from the field and 59% shooting from downtown, giving the 76ers the sort of production they expected from Ben Simmons.

Curry starred in Game 6, scoring 24 points on the night. It won't be surprising if he takes on the scoring mantle again to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win.

#4 - The Philadelphia 76ers will have home court advantage

The home team has won only two games in this series, but there is no doubt about the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers will have a slight advantage in Game 7 because of the fan support. The one game Philadelphia did manage to win this series at the Wells Fargo Center was a blowout, as Joel Embiid dropped 40 points and 13 rebounds on the Atlanta Hawks in front of the home fans.

we want you at game 7!



Fans have played a massive role in Game 7s in the history of NBA playoffs, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping they turn out in massive numbers tonight.

