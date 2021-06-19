5 Point guards Boston Celtics can target to replace Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the OKC Thunder today, giving away 2021 first-round and 2025 second-round picks in the process. The move allowed the Celtics to clear a considerable amount of cap space for the upcoming offseason, as they owed Walker $73 million over the next two years.
The Boston Celtics now have much-needed financial flexibility, which they could use to potentially add a point guard in the summer.
5 playmakers the Boston Celtics should look to target to fill the void left by Kemba Walker's departure
The Boston Celtics will be looking to add a point guard in the 2021 NBA offseason to replace Kemba Walker. Here are five options the 17-time NBA champions should look at:
#5 Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball is expected to be on multiple teams' radar this offseason, considering how good he was during the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season. Ball averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting an impressive 37% from downtown.
He was impactful on both ends of the floor, and proved that he can flourish in an off-the-ball role as well, as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were the primary ball handlers for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lonzo Ball will be a great pickup for the Boston Celtics, as he is both a facilitator on offense and a strong presence on the defensive end. He is a restricted free agent, but the Celtics should be able to pry him away from the Pelicans with the right offer.
#4 Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson forced the NBA fraternity to take notice during the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2 battle between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz. Jackson averaged 18 points and 4 assists on a stellar 50% shooting from the deep.
What's astonishing is that 31-year old is on a minimum contract this season, and a decent offer from the Boston Celtics could be enough for Jackson to join them. The LA Clippers might find it difficult to keep Jackson considering their cap status.
Also Read: How did Oklahoma City Thunder's draft picks change after the Kemba Walker trade?