5 Point guards Boston Celtics can target to replace Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the OKC Thunder today, giving away 2021 first-round and 2025 second-round picks in the process. The move allowed the Celtics to clear a considerable amount of cap space for the upcoming offseason, as they owed Walker $73 million over the next two years.

The Boston Celtics now have much-needed financial flexibility, which they could use to potentially add a point guard in the summer.

5 playmakers the Boston Celtics should look to target to fill the void left by Kemba Walker's departure

The Boston Celtics will be looking to add a point guard in the 2021 NBA offseason to replace Kemba Walker. Here are five options the 17-time NBA champions should look at:

#5 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball's defense and shooting would improve the Boston Celtics

Lonzo Ball is expected to be on multiple teams' radar this offseason, considering how good he was during the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season. Ball averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting an impressive 37% from downtown.

He was impactful on both ends of the floor, and proved that he can flourish in an off-the-ball role as well, as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were the primary ball handlers for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Could the #Celtics land Lonzo Ball this summer? pic.twitter.com/rMz3doaDz2 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 18, 2021

Lonzo Ball will be a great pickup for the Boston Celtics, as he is both a facilitator on offense and a strong presence on the defensive end. He is a restricted free agent, but the Celtics should be able to pry him away from the Pelicans with the right offer.

#4 Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson was a big part of the LA Clippers' WCSF win over the Utah Jazz

Reggie Jackson forced the NBA fraternity to take notice during the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2 battle between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz. Jackson averaged 18 points and 4 assists on a stellar 50% shooting from the deep.

Reggie Jackson probably has earned himself the most money of anyone in this year’s playoffs. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) June 19, 2021

What's astonishing is that 31-year old is on a minimum contract this season, and a decent offer from the Boston Celtics could be enough for Jackson to join them. The LA Clippers might find it difficult to keep Jackson considering their cap status.

Also Read: How did Oklahoma City Thunder's draft picks change after the Kemba Walker trade?

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee