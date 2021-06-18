How did Oklahoma City Thunder's draft picks change after the Kemba Walker trade?

The Oklahoma City Thunder were involved in a blockbuster NBA trade with the Boston Celtics today. OKC sent veteran big Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a 2025 second-round pick.

In this article, we will take a look at how the trade has had an effect on the Oklahoma City Thunder's draft pick treasure chest.

Taking a look at Oklahoma City Thunder's updated draft picks ranging from the 2021 NBA draft to 2027 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

With the Kemba Walker trade going through, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a total of 36 NBA draft picks heading into the 2021 NBA Draft. The number increased to 36 from 34, as the Thunder front office managed to add 2021 first-round and 2025 second-round picks to its tally.

The Oklahoma City Thunder now have 18 first-round picks and 18 second-round picks in total. Sam Presti and co. have a whopping 6 draft picks going into the 2021 NBA Draft, four of which are first-round picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder own several pick swaps as well. They have the right to swap the 2023 NBA Draft first-round pick with LA Clippers, which they received in the Paul George trade.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Also Read: Trouble in paradise: Will Donnie Nelson's sacking lead to Luka Doncic's departure from the Dallas Mavericks

The Thunder also have the right to swap their pick with the Houston Rockets, which is protected 1-10, or LA Clippers' first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They acquired this pick in the Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets trade.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have stockpiled a handsome sum of draft picks, giving them the option to trade these picks for star players with the objective of building a contender for the next few seasons. They can also hold on to the war chest and use it to draft the best talent available from the 2021 to 2027 NBA draft, with a long-term project in mind.

Incredibly, the OKC Thunder own 5of the first 36 picks in the 2021 NBA draft.



The Thunder, Knicks and Rockets combined will make 11 of the first 36 picks.



Yes, those three teams own 30.5% of the first 36 selections. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 18, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder took the rebuilding path after indulging in the Russell Westbrook and Paul George trades. They have a franchise point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the emergence of Luguentz Dort, Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusveski points towards the fact that the Thunder view themselves as a young, talented team who are a work in progress.

With a staggering collection of 36 draft picks across seven NBA drafts, it will be intriguing to see how the Oklahoma City Thunder use them going forward.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Some members of Zion Williamson's family raise doubts regarding New Orleans Pelicans future

Edited by Parimal Dagdee