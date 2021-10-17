5 reasons why Stephen Curry is still not included in the NBA GOAT conversation among fans and critics

The debate as to who is the greatest of all time in the NBA is a conversation that will continually be argued about. Over the years, the NBA has seen countless talents from different generations come to the fore and dominate, thereby etching their names in history books in the process.

The ’90s had a vast slate of stars that played the game, of which Michael Jordan is largely considered the best. The early 2000s also saw the rise of the late Kobe Bryant, who like Jordan is being talked about in the GOAT conversation.

The 2010s like other generations have also seen the rise of star players including Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Another player who has seen his name touted severally by his fans and critics is Steph Curry. Since shaking off a low-key start to his career, the Warriors’ man has gone on to establish himself as an NBA modern-day legend, breaking multiple records along the line.

Five reasons Steph Curry isn’t in the GOAT conversation

#5 Championship titles

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses with three Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies during the Golden State Warriors media day on September 24, 2018 in Oakland, California.

To be considered in the conversation for the greatest of all time in the NBA, one would need to be amongst the greatest players, on an individual and collective level. For all his achievements, when compared with the greatest players, Curry does the part for one aspect only - the individual.

Many anti-Curry fans have used the talented nature of the team to deride his odds of being amongst the greatest. In truth, although good players do make good teams, Curry’s team achievement does not compare to the greats, such as Jordan and his all-conquering Chicago Bulls team. The Warriors' point guard and his team may hold the record for most wins in a season with 73-9, but his championship title wins pale to that of the likes of Jordan, whose team record they broke.

Field Yates @FieldYates Michael Jordan:

* 6 NBA Titles in 6 trips

* 6 NBA Finals MVPs

* NBA's All-Time leading scorer (30.12 PPG)

* NBA's All-Time playoff scoring leader (33.4 PPG)

* 10 NBA scoring titles

* 9 1st-team All-Defense

* 9 game-winning buzzer beaters (most ever)"The Last Dance," 9 PM ET. Michael Jordan:

* 6 NBA Titles in 6 trips

* 6 NBA Finals MVPs

* NBA's All-Time leading scorer (30.12 PPG)

* NBA's All-Time playoff scoring leader (33.4 PPG)

* 10 NBA scoring titles

* 9 1st-team All-Defense

* 9 game-winning buzzer beaters (most ever)"The Last Dance," 9 PM ET.

Jordan won 6 championship titles, securing two three-peat wins in the process. More recently, Lebron James has 4 championship rings, albeit playing for an arguably less talented team throughout his career. Both players are thought to be way ahead in the GOAT debate.

#4 Presence of a Super Team

Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Golden State Warriors were the most dominant team of the 2010s, but they were also the most talented squad of the past decade by a mile. During their five-year presence in the championship finals, the Warriors fielded All-Star players like three-point shooting maestro Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant.

ESPN @espn On This Date: Steph Curry won his first MVP award and went on to lead the Warriors to their first title in 40 years. On This Date: Steph Curry won his first MVP award and went on to lead the Warriors to their first title in 40 years. https://t.co/t11ir0b3ok

However, Curry had already won a championship title and lost another to Lebron James' Cleveland Cavaliers before the arrival of Durant. It wasn’t until Durant was signed that the Warriors' dominant reign took full effect, winning two championships back-to-back, with Durant taking home the NBA Finals MVP on both occasions. Despite all his talents, many continue to believe that he would be an average player without the star quality around him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar