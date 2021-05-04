5 reasons why Zion Williamson could be the next face of the NBA

Zion Williamson is playing in only his second NBA season, but the New Orleans Pelicans forward has stayed up to his hype by producing sumptuous performances.

A knee injury during his rookie season meant Zion Williamson played only 24 games, but he still put up good numbers. He averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting at 58% from the field.

Five reasons why Zion Williamson could be the next NBA star

At the age of 19, Zion Williamson quickly showed why he was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Now, in his sophomore year, he has become the leader of the New Orleans Pelicans. Even though the Pelicans are unlikely to make the postseason, Zion Williamson has done his burgeoning reputation on the court no harm.

He has put up 27 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, doing so with a whopping 62% field-goal percentage in 60 appearances so far. On that note, let's have a look at five reasons why Zion Williamson is destined for superstardom.

Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Efficiency

Zion Williamson (left)

Zion Williamson's offense is the biggest strength of the left-handed forward's game. He has work to do at the defensive end, but Williamson has shown that his offensive skills are clutch. To be as efficient as he is at such a young age simply adds another dimension to his impact on the court.

Advertisement

Williamson has made 60% of his field goals during his career so far (84 games) as he is seemingly able to dominate almost every player who tries to stop him in the paint.

His advantage inside has also helped him lead the NBA in two-point field goals made as a sophomore. Zion Williamson has been as efficient as anyone since his NBA debut, making an impressive 58% of his shots in his rookie season.

More importantly, Williamson knows what his strengths are in offense, and he sticks to that. Such a mentality at a young age shows his tremendous basketball IQ.

#2 Zio Williamson has handled pressure well at a young age

Zion Williamson in his days at Duke.

Zion Williamson has been a highlight reel since his days at Spartanburg Day School. His college career at Duke was always n the spotlight as he entered the NBA as the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, coming in as Anthony Davis' replacement in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Given all the hype and expectations put on him even before he stepped on an NBA court, Zion Williamson has kept himself grounded and has displayed consistency on the court.

Perhaps, no other rookie has had as much pressure as Zion Williamson since LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003.

The 20-year-old had big expectations of him in his rookie season, and he would've deserved the Rookie of the Year award if injuries hadn't hindered him from playing the full season. Nevertheless, he made the All-Star Game as a sophomore and has developed into a dominant force on the court this season.

#3 Zion Williamson has a very high ceiling

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the New Orleans Pelicans this campaign. What is impressive is that he is doing that at an incredibly early stage of his career, and his potential looks limitless.

Williamson, who will turn 21 on July 6th, is destined for greatness if he can keep himself grounded and continue to improve his game.

With his ninth point tonight, Zion Williamson reached the 2,000 career point mark in just his 79th game, tying Rick Barry and Elgin Baylor for 10th fastest in NBA history.



It marks the fewest number of games needed to reach 2,000 points since Michael Jordan (73) in 1985. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

He is likely to break many more records in the early stage of his NBA career and has already impressed in a season and a half.

#4 Zion Williamson oozes class

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans dunking.

Great basketball skills and high basketball IQ are not the only attributes a player needs to become the face of the NBA. He needs to deliver on a nightly basis as well.

Needless to say, Zion Williamson is an exciting player to watch, even if most of his basketball game is based on strength, athleticism and explosiveness. His game is not the prettiest in the NBA, but it certainly catches a lot of eyeballs, and that is a great box to tick for a potential superstar.

Though the three-pointer is quickly becoming one of the most admired shots in the league, the dunk will always have a special allure. In that regard, Zion Williamson has that covered, as he ranks seventh this season for dunks, and he makes them look impressive every time he attempts them.

#5 Zion Williamson could be dominant every night

Zion Williamson (#1) of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

The New Orleans Pelicans are 3.5 games away from the play-in places at the moment. With only seven games left, it is unlikely Zion Williamson would make his bow in the NBA playoffs this year.

However, his potential means he could thrive on a solid team around him. And with some work at the defensive end, he might be the face of the NBA and guide his team to deep postseason runs every season.

Offensively, Williamson has the wherewithal to deliver night in and night out, and his game could be dominant in a seven-game series against anyone.

73 points combined from Steph and Zion 🔥



📊 @StephenCurry30 41 points, 14-26 FG

📊 @Zionwilliamson 32 points, 12-24 FG pic.twitter.com/RNJUzAIDlr — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) May 4, 2021

If Williamson needs to be ahead of the likes of Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future, he would need to be on a more successful team, though.