5 most recent instances when a top-5 NBA Draft pick had an MVP season

The highest picks in an NBA Draft are naturally the most flashy at the moment they're chosen. Unfortunately, there are some cases where those players do not meet the expectations of the franchise that selected them, which becomes a stigma some NBA players carry.

Recent top picks in the NBA Draft have done a nice job in the league, even if they did not become NBA superstars. When a player is selected with the first overall picks of the NBA Draft or in the Top 5, the franchise selecting them has probably been waiting for an entire year to rebuild around said player. Whether it is fair or not, that fact puts lots of pressure on players taken at the top of the NBA Draft.

Most recent instances when a top-five NBA Draft pick won the NBA MVP

The last three NBA MVPs have been won by players who were 15th and 41st in their respective draft classes, which are the lowest picks ever to win the award. In this article, we will take a look at the most recent Top five NBA Draft picks that have delivered an NBA MVP-winning campaign for their teams.

#5 Derrick Rose - 2010-11 NBA MVP

Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls accepts the Maurice Podoloff Trophy awarded to the NBA MVP.

Derrick Rose was the first pick of the 2008 NBA Draft when his hometown Chicago Bulls picked him.

In his second NBA season, Rose turned into an All-Star and became one of the most dynamic point guards in the league. By his third campaign in the league, Rose was the league MVP, making him the youngest winner in the award's history.

While the early stages of his career screamed that he would become one of the best players in the league, injuries hindered Rose and slowed down his progression as an NBA superstar.

Still, his exploits from the 2010-11 NBA season will always be remembered. He averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game in his MVP season, while making 44.5% of his field goals and leading the Bulls to the top record in the entire NBA.

#4 LeBron James - 2011-12 and 2012-13 NBA MVP

LeBron James after winning the 2012 NBA championship.

In his second and third seasons with the Miami Heat, LeBron James won the regular-season MVP award and then guided the team to NBA championships.

"The King" was the first pick of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft and had already won two MVPs for the Cleveland Cavaliers before reaching four with Miami.

Both campaigns were tremendous from James as he was arguably at the peak of his physical powers and his basketball IQ was definitely at the highest of levels.

James averaged 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 6.8 assists per game over the two seasons. He also made 54.9% of his field goals, 39% of his three-pointers and 76% of his free throws on those two campaigns.

Both years were capped off with NBA titles and Finals MVP awards for James.

