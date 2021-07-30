NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1

The 2021 NBA Draft was held earlier today at the Barclays Center, with the dreams of 60 athletes set to come true. Many experts believe that the pool of talent drafted tonight could rival the class of 2003, which included the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

The Detroit Pistons won the 2021 NBA Draft lottery that was held a month ago and were the first team to go on the clock. The Pistons used the No.1 overall pick to draft Oklahoma State University star Cade Cunningham, who was the consensus best player available in this class.

The Houston Rockets were up next and used their No.2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to pick Jalen Green out from the G League Ignite. The Cleveland Cavaliers were heavily linked to a trade, but they ended up keeping their No.3 pick and drafted USC center, Evan Mobley.

The first real surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft came through the Toronto Raptors, who used their No.4 pick to swing for Florida State's Scottie Barnes. Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs was the most popular option for this pick. But he fell one slot and the Orlando Magic scooped him up with the fifth pick.

2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 1

NBA commissioner Adam Silver (C) poses with members of the 2021 NBA Draft class

Here's a look at the entire results from the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pick No. Team Player Position College/Previous Team 1 Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Guard Oklahoma State 2 Houston Rockets Jalen Green Guard G League Ignite 3 Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley Big USC 4 Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes Forward Florida State 5 Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs Guard Gonzaga 6 Oklahoma City Thunder Josh Giddey Guard Adelaide 36ers, NBL 7 Golden State Warriors (via Timerwolves) Jonathan Kuminga Forward G League Ignite 8 Orlando Magic (via Bulls) Franz Wagner Forward Michigan 9 Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell Guard Baylor 10 New Orleans Pelicans Ziaire Williams (traded to Grizzlies) Forward Stanford 11 Charlotte Hornets James Bouknight Guard UConn 12 San Antonio Spurs Josh Primo Guard Alabama 13 Indiana Pacers Chris Duarte Guard Oregon 14 Golden State Warriors Moses Moody Forward Arkansas 15 Washington Wizards Corey Kispert Forward Gonzaga 16 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) Alperen Sengün (traded to Rockets) Big Beşiktaş, Turkey 17 Memphis Grizzlies Trey Murphy III (traded to Pelicans) Guard Virginia 18 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat) Tre Mann Guard Florida 19 New York Knicks Kai Jones (traded to Hornets) Big Texas 20 Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson Forward Duke 21 New York Knicks (via Mavericks) Keon Johnson (traded to Clippers) Forward Tennesee 22 Los Angeles Lakers Isaiah Jackson (traded to Wizards) Big Kentucky 23 Houston Rockets (via Blazers) Usman Garuba Guard Real Madrid, Spain 24 Houston Rockets (via Bucks) Josh Christopher Guard Arizona State 25 Los Angeles Clippers Quentin Grimes (traded to Knicks) Guard Houston 26 Denver Nuggets Nah’Shon Hyland Guard VCU 27 Brooklyn Nets Cameron Thomas Guard LSU 28 Philadelphia 76ers Jaden Springer Guard Tennesee 29 Phoenix Suns Day'Ron Sharpe (traded to Nets) Big North Carolina 30 Utah Jazz Santi Aldana (traded to Grizzlies) Big Loyola (Maryland)

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal