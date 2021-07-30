Create
NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1

The 2021 NBA Draft was held earlier today at the Barclays Center, with the dreams of 60 athletes set to come true. Many experts believe that the pool of talent drafted tonight could rival the class of 2003, which included the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

The Detroit Pistons won the 2021 NBA Draft lottery that was held a month ago and were the first team to go on the clock. The Pistons used the No.1 overall pick to draft Oklahoma State University star Cade Cunningham, who was the consensus best player available in this class.

The Houston Rockets were up next and used their No.2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to pick Jalen Green out from the G League Ignite. The Cleveland Cavaliers were heavily linked to a trade, but they ended up keeping their No.3 pick and drafted USC center, Evan Mobley.

The first real surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft came through the Toronto Raptors, who used their No.4 pick to swing for Florida State's Scottie Barnes. Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs was the most popular option for this pick. But he fell one slot and the Orlando Magic scooped him up with the fifth pick.

2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 1

Here's a look at the entire results from the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionCollege/Previous Team
1Detroit PistonsCade CunninghamGuardOklahoma State
2Houston RocketsJalen GreenGuardG League Ignite
3Cleveland CavaliersEvan MobleyBigUSC
4Toronto RaptorsScottie BarnesForwardFlorida State
5Orlando MagicJalen SuggsGuardGonzaga
6Oklahoma City ThunderJosh GiddeyGuardAdelaide 36ers, NBL
7Golden State Warriors (via Timerwolves)Jonathan KumingaForwardG League Ignite
8Orlando Magic (via Bulls)Franz WagnerForwardMichigan
9Sacramento KingsDavion MitchellGuardBaylor
10New Orleans PelicansZiaire Williams (traded to Grizzlies)ForwardStanford
11Charlotte HornetsJames BouknightGuardUConn
12San Antonio SpursJosh PrimoGuardAlabama
13Indiana PacersChris DuarteGuardOregon
14Golden State WarriorsMoses MoodyForwardArkansas
15Washington WizardsCorey KispertForwardGonzaga
16Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)Alperen Sengün (traded to Rockets)BigBeşiktaş, Turkey
17Memphis GrizzliesTrey Murphy III (traded to Pelicans)GuardVirginia
18Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat)Tre MannGuardFlorida
19New York KnicksKai Jones (traded to Hornets)BigTexas
20Atlanta HawksJalen JohnsonForwardDuke
21New York Knicks (via Mavericks)Keon Johnson (traded to Clippers)ForwardTennesee
22Los Angeles LakersIsaiah Jackson (traded to Wizards)BigKentucky
23Houston Rockets (via Blazers)Usman GarubaGuardReal Madrid, Spain
24Houston Rockets (via Bucks)Josh ChristopherGuardArizona State
25Los Angeles ClippersQuentin Grimes (traded to Knicks)GuardHouston
26Denver NuggetsNah’Shon HylandGuardVCU
27Brooklyn NetsCameron ThomasGuardLSU
28Philadelphia 76ersJaden SpringerGuardTennesee
29Phoenix SunsDay'Ron Sharpe (traded to Nets)BigNorth Carolina
30Utah JazzSanti Aldana (traded to Grizzlies)BigLoyola (Maryland)
