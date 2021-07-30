NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1

The 2021 NBA Draft was held earlier today at the Barclays Center, with the dreams of 60 athletes set to come true. Many experts believe that the pool of talent drafted tonight could rival the class of 2003, which included the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.
The Detroit Pistons won the 2021 NBA Draft lottery that was held a month ago and were the first team to go on the clock. The Pistons used the No.1 overall pick to draft Oklahoma State University star Cade Cunningham, who was the consensus best player available in this class.
The Houston Rockets were up next and used their No.2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to pick Jalen Green out from the G League Ignite. The Cleveland Cavaliers were heavily linked to a trade, but they ended up keeping their No.3 pick and drafted USC center, Evan Mobley.
The first real surprise of the 2021 NBA Draft came through the Toronto Raptors, who used their No.4 pick to swing for Florida State's Scottie Barnes. Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs was the most popular option for this pick. But he fell one slot and the Orlando Magic scooped him up with the fifth pick.
2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 1
Here's a look at the entire results from the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.