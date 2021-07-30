Create
Notifications
×

NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 2

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Raunak Jaiswal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jul 30, 2021, 01:13 AM ET

59 mins ago

News

With the majority of the top talent getting selected in the first round, everyone's attention moved to the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Plenty of value was still there to be had, with NBA teams looking to improve their depth in the final set of selections.

It's fairly common for highly-rated players to fall to the second round due to health and fitness issues. Jared Butler was arguably the best example of that in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 2021 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player from Baylor fell all the way to the 40th pick because of a heart condition, despite receiving clearance from the NBA.

Another such example of this was Michigan Senior Isaiah Livers, who's a highly rated catch-and-shoot option. Livers missed six months due to a foot injury and that played into the minds of executives despite him shooting the ball at 43.1% from downtown on five attempts per game last year. He was taken with the 42nd pick by Detroit.

Once again, we saw several trades going down in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Isaiah Todd, the first pick in this round, was traded to the Washington Wizards. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded picks #34 and #36 to the New York Knicks for the draft rights to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was originally picked at #32.

2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 2

Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum takes over for the second round
Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum takes over for the second round

Here's a look at the entire results from the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pick No.TeamPlayerPositionCollege/Previous Team
31Milwaukee Bucks (via Rockets)Isaiah Todd (traded to Wizards)ForwardG League Ignite
32New York Knicks (via Pistons)Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (traded to Thunder)ForwardVillanova
33Orlando MagicJason Preston (traded to Clippers)GuardOhio
34Oklahoma City ThunderRokas Jokubaitis (traded to Knicks)GuardBC Zalgiris, Lithuania
35New Orleans Pelicans (via Cavaliers)Herbert JonesForwardAlabama
36Oklahoma City Thunder (via Timberwolves)Miles McBride (traded to Knicks)GuardWest Virginia
37Detroit Pistons (via Raptors)JT Thor (traded to Hornets)ForwardAuburn
38Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)Ayo DosunmuGuardIllinois
39Sacramento KingsNeemias QuetaBigUtah State
40New Orleans Pelicans (via Bulls)Jared Butler (traded to Jazz)GuardBaylor
41San Antonio SpursJoe WieskampGuardIowa
42Detroit Pistons (via Hornets)Isaiah LiversForwardMichigan
43New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards)Greg Brown III (traded to Blazers)ForwardTexas
44Brooklyn Nets (via Pacers)Kessler EdwardsForwardPepperdine
45Boston CelticsJuhann BegarinGuardParis Basketball, France
46Toronto Raptors (via Grizzlies)Dalano BantonGuardNebraska
47Toronto Raptors (via Warriors)David JohnsonGuardLouisville
48Atlanta Hawks (via Heat)Sharife CooperGuardAuburn
49Brooklyn Nets (via Hawks)Marcus ZegarowskiGuardCreighton
50Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)Filip PetrusevBigMega Soccerbet, Serbia
51Memphis Grizzlies (via Blazers)Brandon Boston Jr. (traded to Clippers)GuardKentucky
52Detroit Pistons (via Lakers)Luka GarzaBigIowa
53New Orleans Pelicans (via Mavericks)Charles Bassey (traded to 76ers)BigWestern Kentucky
54Indiana Pacers (via Bucks)Sandro Mamukelashvili (traded to Bucks)BigSeton Hall
55Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets)Aaron WigginsGuardMaryland
56Charlotte Hornets (via Clippers)Scottie LewisGuardFlorida
57Charlotte Hornets (via Nets)Balsa Koprivica (traded to Pistons)BigFlorida State
58New York Knicks (via 76ers)Jericho SimsBigTexas
59Brooklyn Nets (via Suns)RaiQuan GrayForwardFlorida State
60Indiana Pacers (via Jazz)Georgios Kalaitzakis (traded to Bucks)Forward
Nevezis Kedainiai, Greece

Also read: NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 1

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी