NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 2

With the majority of the top talent getting selected in the first round, everyone's attention moved to the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Plenty of value was still there to be had, with NBA teams looking to improve their depth in the final set of selections.
It's fairly common for highly-rated players to fall to the second round due to health and fitness issues. Jared Butler was arguably the best example of that in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 2021 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player from Baylor fell all the way to the 40th pick because of a heart condition, despite receiving clearance from the NBA.
Another such example of this was Michigan Senior Isaiah Livers, who's a highly rated catch-and-shoot option. Livers missed six months due to a foot injury and that played into the minds of executives despite him shooting the ball at 43.1% from downtown on five attempts per game last year. He was taken with the 42nd pick by Detroit.
Once again, we saw several trades going down in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Isaiah Todd, the first pick in this round, was traded to the Washington Wizards. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded picks #34 and #36 to the New York Knicks for the draft rights to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was originally picked at #32.
2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 2
Here's a look at the entire results from the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.