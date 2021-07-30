NBA Draft Picks 2021: Complete Results from Round 2

With the majority of the top talent getting selected in the first round, everyone's attention moved to the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Plenty of value was still there to be had, with NBA teams looking to improve their depth in the final set of selections.

It's fairly common for highly-rated players to fall to the second round due to health and fitness issues. Jared Butler was arguably the best example of that in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 2021 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player from Baylor fell all the way to the 40th pick because of a heart condition, despite receiving clearance from the NBA.

Another such example of this was Michigan Senior Isaiah Livers, who's a highly rated catch-and-shoot option. Livers missed six months due to a foot injury and that played into the minds of executives despite him shooting the ball at 43.1% from downtown on five attempts per game last year. He was taken with the 42nd pick by Detroit.

Once again, we saw several trades going down in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Isaiah Todd, the first pick in this round, was traded to the Washington Wizards. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded picks #34 and #36 to the New York Knicks for the draft rights to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who was originally picked at #32.

2021 NBA Draft Results: All picks from Round 2

Here's a look at the entire results from the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Pick No. Team Player Position College/Previous Team 31 Milwaukee Bucks (via Rockets) Isaiah Todd (traded to Wizards) Forward G League Ignite 32 New York Knicks (via Pistons) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (traded to Thunder) Forward Villanova 33 Orlando Magic Jason Preston (traded to Clippers) Guard Ohio 34 Oklahoma City Thunder Rokas Jokubaitis (traded to Knicks) Guard BC Zalgiris, Lithuania 35 New Orleans Pelicans (via Cavaliers) Herbert Jones Forward Alabama 36 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Timberwolves) Miles McBride (traded to Knicks) Guard West Virginia 37 Detroit Pistons (via Raptors) JT Thor (traded to Hornets) Forward Auburn 38 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans) Ayo Dosunmu Guard Illinois 39 Sacramento Kings Neemias Queta Big Utah State 40 New Orleans Pelicans (via Bulls) Jared Butler (traded to Jazz) Guard Baylor 41 San Antonio Spurs Joe Wieskamp Guard Iowa 42 Detroit Pistons (via Hornets) Isaiah Livers Forward Michigan 43 New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards) Greg Brown III (traded to Blazers) Forward Texas 44 Brooklyn Nets (via Pacers) Kessler Edwards Forward Pepperdine 45 Boston Celtics Juhann Begarin Guard Paris Basketball, France 46 Toronto Raptors (via Grizzlies) Dalano Banton Guard Nebraska 47 Toronto Raptors (via Warriors) David Johnson Guard Louisville 48 Atlanta Hawks (via Heat) Sharife Cooper Guard Auburn 49 Brooklyn Nets (via Hawks) Marcus Zegarowski Guard Creighton 50 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) Filip Petrusev Big Mega Soccerbet, Serbia 51 Memphis Grizzlies (via Blazers) Brandon Boston Jr. (traded to Clippers) Guard Kentucky 52 Detroit Pistons (via Lakers) Luka Garza Big Iowa 53 New Orleans Pelicans (via Mavericks) Charles Bassey (traded to 76ers) Big Western Kentucky 54 Indiana Pacers (via Bucks) Sandro Mamukelashvili (traded to Bucks) Big Seton Hall 55 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets) Aaron Wiggins Guard Maryland 56 Charlotte Hornets (via Clippers) Scottie Lewis Guard Florida 57 Charlotte Hornets (via Nets) Balsa Koprivica (traded to Pistons) Big Florida State 58 New York Knicks (via 76ers) Jericho Sims Big Texas 59 Brooklyn Nets (via Suns) RaiQuan Gray Forward Florida State 60 Indiana Pacers (via Jazz) Georgios Kalaitzakis (traded to Bucks) Forward Nevezis Kedainiai, Greece

