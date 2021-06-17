5 Records achieved by Trae Young in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far 

Trae Young is rapidly turning into the star he was expected to become when he first came into the NBA. The 2020 All-Star starter has been battling it out for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, averaging 29.8 points and 10.3 assists per game so far.

The Hawks are now just one win away from making it to the Eastern Conference finals after their Game 5 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Their rise under interim head coach Nate McMillan has been monumental, and Trae Young has been a vital cog in their transition so far.

Young has had an explosive start to his NBA Playoffs career and has been on a record-breaking spree since making his debut against the New York Knicks in Round 1. On that note, let's find out the five records Trae Young has achieved in his debut NBA Playoffs campaign so far.

5) Trae Young becomes 4th player to record 30 points and 10 assists on his NBA Playoffs debut

Trae Young's debut NBA Playoffs game had every ingredient to make it one of the most electrifying introductions of all time. Playing against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the first time isn't quite the ideal way for an opposition player to flourish. But Young had other ideas.

He scored 32 points and dished out ten assists on the night to lead his team to an unexpected win. To cap off his brilliant performance, he also silenced the hostile MSG crowd with a match-winning floater to seal the game.

Trae Young became the first player since Derrick Rose to record a 30-point and 10-assist game in a debut playoff game. Interestingly, Rose was playing for the opposition in that game and was the third player to achieve the feat. Before Young and Rose, veterans Chris Paul and LeBron James were the two players to have a 30-point and 10-assist debut NBA Playoffs game.

4) 4th player in Atlanta Hawks history to score 20+ points in 10 straight playoff games

Trae Young is yet to record a game in which he has scored under 20 points in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He has led the side in scoring nine out of ten times so far and is looking unstoppable at the moment. The last game against the Philadelphia 76ers was his highest-scoring playoff game as he tallied 39 points on the night.

Young scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half of the match to lead the Atlanta Hawks to an outrageous comeback win. The Hawks were down by 26 points at one stage.

Trae Young becomes the fourth @ATLHawks player to score 20+ points in 🔟 consecutive playoff games, joining:



◻️ Dominique Wilkins

◻️ Cliff Hagan

◻️ Bob Pettit (2x)@TheTraeYoung ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JSJd7p0aXs — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 17, 2021

