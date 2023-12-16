5 records Jalen Brunson broke in monumental win over Kevin Durant and Suns

Jalen Brunson's 50-point blitzkrieg sunk the Phoenix Suns on Friday and broke a slew of records. The New York Knicks recorded a 139-122 win, dampening the Ring of Honor ceremony for former franchise legend, Shawn Marion. Brunson's stellar evening included six rebounds and nine assists.

The Knicks trailed 68-63 in the first half but rallied with a 42-point fourth quarter. The 50-point outing also marked a career-high performance for Brunson. Playing their parts in the win were RJ Barrett (21 points) and Julius Randle (23 points).

For the Suns, Kevin Durant had 29 points, Devin Booker had 28, while Jusuf Nurkic had 21. However, it wasn't enough to stop Brunson who made history at the Footprint Center.

Following his incredible outing, here are five records Jalen Brunson broke in the Knicks' blowout win over the Suns.

Records broken by Jalen Brunson in the Knicks' win over the Phoenix Suns

Here are five of them:

#5 Only player to go 100% from the field

Jalen Brunson went 12-from-12 from the field in the second half, becoming the only player to go 100% from the field. He matched Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey who had earlier set the record with 10-of-10 shooting from the field in 2022. Eventually, Brunson finished with 17-of-23 from the field.

#4 First Knick with 40 points, 5 assists and 5 steals since 1973

In what comes off as a jaw-dropping stat, Brunson became the first Knicks star since Walt Frazier to record 40 points, five assists and five steals since 1973.

One of the steals came in when he picked Nurkic in the fourth with the Suns attempting one final comeback. The steal led to an easy assist for Randle.

#3 Tied for most 3-pointers made without a miss

Jalen Brunson made all nine of his attempted 3-pointers, tying with Ben Gordon and Latrell Sprewell (both players were 9-of-9 from beyond the arc).

The difference was that the Knicks star made it in 35 minutes, while Gordon did so in 41 minutes and Sprewell in 37 minutes. Gordon, in particular, achieved the feat twice — in 2006 and 2012.

#2 Joins elite list of players to record 50 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists in a game

Jalen Brunson's 50-point masterclass saw him join an elite list of players with 50 or more points. He also had five boards, five dimes and five steals to show for. Rick Barry did so twice, in 1974 and 1975.

That was followed by the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in 1988, and later by Anthony Davis in 2016. Brunson eventually ended with six rebounds and nine assists.

#1 First NBA player with 50 points on 100% shooting from the deep

This will go down as the ultimate performance from Brunson who ended his evening as the only NBA star with 50 points on 100% shooting from the deep.

Brunson went 9-of-9 from downtown to mke history. His final 3 saw him get to 50 points for the night.

The achievement also makes him the fourth player in Knicks history to record a 50-point game on 70% shooting, joining icons Patrick Ewing, Bernard King and Willis Reed.